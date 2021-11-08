Medical Device Connectivity Market study provides Top Key Vendors , Worldwide Overview and Forecast by 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Medical Device Connectivity Market Size – USD 1.49 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.3%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical device connectivity market size reached USD 1.49 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 24.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

Global medical device connectivity market revenue is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period due to increasing demand for better medical device management in the healthcare industry. Rising need for automatic data entry systems in healthcare facilities is expected to further boost global medical device connectivity market growth. Increasing implementation of health information exchange solutions in the healthcare industry is also expected to boost market growth going ahead.

Key Companies in the Medical Device Connectivity Market include:

Siemens AG, ARH Inc., Neology Inc., Kapsch TrafficCom, Genetec Inc., TagMaster, Conduent Inc., Bosch Ltd., Q-Free ASA, and Vigilant Solutions IncScope of the report: Medical Device Connectivity Market

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Medical Device Connectivity Market . It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Medical Device Connectivity Market , competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Medical Device Connectivity Market .

Objectives of the Study:

To provide with an exhaustive analysis on the Medical Device Connectivity Market By Function, By Type, By Application and By Region.

To cater comprehensive information on factors impacting market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific restraints)

To evaluate and forecast micro-markets and the overall market

To predict the market size, in key regions— North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

To record and evaluate competitive landscape mapping- product launches, technological advancements, mergers and expansions

Interpretation prospect:

The study offers both quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Medical Device Connectivity Market . The data is garnered through stringent primary and secondary research and further validated and verified through industry veterans and experts. The Medical Device Connectivity Market report begins with basic information about the market, such as definitions, applications, classifications, value chain analysis, among others, to facilitate a better understanding among the readers.

Region wise performance of the Medical Device Connectivity Market industry

North America Medical Device Connectivity Market forecast is expected to remain significantly positive in terms of revenue share between 2020 and 2028. In addition, North America Medical Device Connectivity Market revenue share is expected to remain comparatively larger than that of other regional markets from 2020 to 2028.

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, and the Medical Device Connectivity Market forecast is that this trend is expected to continue going ahead. Market forecast states that revenue share contribution from China, India, and South Korea is expected to remain robust till 2028.

Europe Medical Device Connectivity Market forecast is positive currently, with revenue growth expected to remain steady between 2020 and 2028. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms and changing trends and demographics in countries in the region are some factors expected to continue to support Medical Device Connectivity Market growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global medical device connectivity market on the basis of solution, service, technology, end-use, and region.

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Interface Devices

Telemetry Systems

Connectivity Hubs

Medical Device Integration

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Training

Support & Maintenance

Consulting

Implementation & Integration

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Wireless

Wired

Hybrid

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Ambulatory Care Centers

Hospitals

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

Home Healthcare Centers

Others

Here are the questions we answer...

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Medical Device Connectivity Market ?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Medical Device Connectivity Market ?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Medical Device Connectivity Market performance?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Medical Device Connectivity Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Medical Device Connectivity Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The increasing demand for better medical device management in the healthcare industry

4.2.2.2. The rising need for automatic data entry system in healthcare facilities

4.2.2.3. Rising demand for data analytics solution in the healthcare industry

4.2.2.4. The rising emphasis on patient safety and quality of care

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The inability to adopt digital Information technology systems by end users

4.2.3.2. High deployment cost

4.2.3.3. Issues related to cyber-attacks

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Medical Device Connectivity Market By Solution Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) Continued …

