Global Lawn And Garden Tractor And Home Lawn And Garden Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Lawn And Garden Tractor And Home Lawn And Garden Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the lawn and garden tractor and home lawn and garden equipment market size is expected to grow from $33.48 billion in 2020 to $35.69 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $43.54 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.1%. Growing golf course areas and development in the green space have led to a rise in demand for lawn and garden tractors and the home lawn and garden equipment market.

The lawn and garden tractor and home lawn and garden equipment market consists of sales of lawn and garden tractor and home lawn and garden equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing powered lawnmowers, lawn and garden tractors, and other home lawn and garden equipment, such as tillers, shredders, yard vacuums, and leaf blowers. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Lawn And Garden Tractor And Home Lawn And Garden Equipment Market Segments:

The global lawn and garden tractor and home lawn and garden equipment market is further segmented:

By Product Type: Blowers, Chain Saws, Cutters & Shredders, Tractors, Lawn Mowers, Sprinkler & Hoses, Others

By End User: Residential Users, Professional Landscaping Services, Others

By Power: Manual, Electric-Powered, Gas-Powered, Others

By Operation: Walk Behind, Rider, Others

By Geography: The global lawn and and garden equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Lawn And Garden Tractor And Home Lawn And Garden Equipment Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides lawn and garden tractor and home lawn and garden equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global lawn and garden tractor and home lawn and garden equipment market, lawn and garden tractor and home lawn and garden equipment market share, lawn and garden tractor and home lawn and garden equipment market players, lawn and garden tractor and home lawn and garden equipment market segments and geographies, lawn and garden tractor and home lawn and garden equipment market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Lawn And Garden Tractor And Home Lawn And Garden Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Ariens Company, Deere & Company, Husqvarna AB, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, The Toro Company, STIHL Holding AG & Company KG, Emak, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Echo, Makita Corporation, Honda, Alamo Group, Fiskars Group, Craftsman.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

