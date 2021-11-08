Aircraft Engine Market Size USD 108.47 Billion in 2028 | Development Strategy, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Aircraft Engine Market Size – USD 56.39 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.7%, Market Trends – Rising demand for next-generation engines

VANCOUVER, CANADA, BC, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft engine market size reached USD 56.39 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.7%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The Aircraft Engine report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and covers profiling of the key players along with their product portfolios, market position, production and manufacturing capacity, business strategies, lucrative alliances and partnerships, extensive research and development activities, revenue contribution, and gross profit margins.

Turboshaft segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period as a result of increasing demand for commercial helicopter fleets. Companies are investing in R&D to develop engine models using cutting-edge technologies and composites, as well as Additive Manufacturing (AM) – also known as 3D printing.

North America is expected to account for a relatively larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Rising defense expenditure on military planes, jet fighters, and single-engine aircraft is a key factor driving growth of the market in this region.

An extensive analysis of the Global Aircraft Engine market based on the key geographies of the world offers a strategic insight into the market size and market share of the industry. The key regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The global Aircraft Engine report has been formulated with verified data of the industry and is curated to offer a comprehensive understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers with special focus on their pricing analysis, gross revenue, product portfolio, sales network and distribution channels, profit margins, market position, and financial standing.

The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the key companies as well as new players emerging in the industry. The report discusses in detail the recent technological trends, business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, etc., product portfolio and advancements, and different investment strategies adopted by the companies to cater to a global audience and gain a robust footing in the market.

Some major companies in the market report include General Electric Company (GE Aviation), Honeywell International Inc., Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, Safran SA, MTU Aero Engines AG, IAE International Aero Engines AG, Textron Inc., CFM International S.A., United Technologies Corporation, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation

The report is further segmented on the basis of types, applications, technology, services, and others to offer a clear understanding of the Aircraft Engine market and its growth scope.

The report is further segmented into the major regions of the world with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2020-2028.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Turbofan

Turboprop

Piston Engine

Turboshaft

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Turbine

Compressor

Gearbox

Fuel System

Exhaust System

Others

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2018-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2028

Forecast Years: 2021-2028

Table of content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021–2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Aircraft Engine Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Aircraft Engine Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising operations in commercial aircraft business

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for aircraft engine for unmanned ariel vehicles

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for low-cost and fuel-efficient aircraft

4.2.2.4. Increasing demand for 3D printed aircraft engine parts

4.2.3. Market restrains analysis

4.2.3.1. Aircraft engine durability

4.2.3.2. Increasing fuel costs

4.2.3.3. Stringent emission regulations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Aircraft Engine Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021–2028

5.1.1. Turbofan

5.1.2. Turboprop

5.1.3. Piston Engine

5.1.4. Turboshaft

Chapter 6. Aircraft Engine Market By Platform Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Platform Dynamics & Market Share, 2021–2028

6.1.1. Unmanned Ariel Vehicles

6.1.2. Fixed Wing Aircraft

6.1.3. Rotary Wing Aircraft

Continue…

