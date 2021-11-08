Assistive Reproductive Technology Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Assistive Reproductive Technology Market Trends – Advancements in technology

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report by Emergen research, named ‘Global Assistive Reproductive Technology Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Assistive Reproductive Technology market’s present and future trends. The latest report offers a profound analysis of the present market scenario, its key product types, end-user landscape, application outlook, leading regions, competitive terrain, and the leading companies’ detailed profiles. The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Assistive Reproductive Technology market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market revenue growth is driven by increasing popularity of In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) (with or without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)) and artificial insemination, among other technologies.

Infertility is a multi-faceted issue involving social, cultural, and economic implications, which may reach threatening extents in countries reporting lower fertility rates. According to statistics published by WHO, around 48 million couples and 186 million individuals live with infertility globally. Growing incidence of ovulation problems with irregular or no periods is a common cause of infertility in women. Increased awareness pertaining to various fertility treatments among younger generation and more women opting for such fertility treatments is driving growth of the market. However, assisted reproductive technology procedures are expensive and most people in developing countries cannot afford it. Moreover, social stigma regarding such procedures is also hampering market revenue growth.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Frozen non-donor segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to their established reliability and a higher success rate for pregnancy. The procedure cost is lower as compared to cycles that use fresh embryos and eggs. A frozen transfer is much simpler for both reproductive endocrinologist and patient. This procedure is also less mentally and physically stressful on a women’s body.

Growth of Europe assisted reproductive technology market revenue share is led by contribution from France, Germany, and the UK respectively. This can be attributed to growing novelties in clinical practice and improved fertility treatment access in countries in the region. Furthermore, the region is the first to remove the ‘experimental’ tag on cryopreservation of eggs. The choice to get pregnant after 30 years of age or later by European women is creating steady demand for assisted reproductive technologies.

A significant cause of infertility among the global population is Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), predominantly gonorrhea, and chlamydia. These diseases can cause damage or scarring of the fallopian tubes in women and blockage and scarring of the reproductive structures (e.g., ejaculatory ducts), resulting in infertility. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. The study performs a historical assessment of the Assistive Reproductive Technology from 2017 to 2018, focusing on the market trends, revenue share, growth rate, production capacity, pricing structure, and other vital aspects during that period. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.

Some major players in the market report include Origio, Cryolab Ltd., Bloom IVF Center, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Cosmos Biomedical, Irvine Scientific, European Sperm Bank, Ovascience, Parallabs, and Microm UK Ltd.

The global Assistive Reproductive Technology market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global assisted reproductive technology market on the basis of procedure, technology, end-use, and region:

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Egg/Embryo Banking

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Artificial Insemination

Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET)

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Others

The global Assistive Reproductive Technology market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.

Major Regions Covered in the Assistive Reproductive Technology Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Assistive Reproductive Technology market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Assistive Reproductive Technology market

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

