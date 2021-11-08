Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing demand for non-invasive testing methodologies and rising chronic disease incidence are driving the demand for the market.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled ‘Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market,’ published by Emergen Research, is a vivid presentation of the global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market, with utmost focus on the forecast market size, share, value, and volume over the projected timeline. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position.

The report throws light on the current economic landscape of this business vertical and evaluates the top market trends. It has been compiled through significant primary research, including surveys, interviews, and expert analysts’ observations. The global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) testing market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the increased incidence of cancers, rising prevalence of chromosome abnormalities in babies due to an increasing number of late pregnancy, and growing demand for non-invasive testing procedures. Besides, the increasing investments by governments to implement advanced therapeutic technology in hospitals is also expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Key Highlights From The Report

In August 2019, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced the acquisition of a leading manufacturer of innovative healthcare equipment, BioTek Instruments, Inc. This acquisition will expand Agilent’s product portfolio and its presence in North America.

Cell-free fetal DNA is a non-invasive procedure and therefore does not pose a health risk of CVS (chorionic villus sampling) or amniocentesis, like pain and any slight chance of infection. Due to these benefits, the cell-free fetal DNA segment held the largest market share of 48.8% in the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) testing market, in 2019.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing business sphere. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

The Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. However, The expensive equipment and lack of skilled healthcare professionals are expected to restrain the market growth in the forecast timeframe. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape. The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market growth and expansion in each key region of the world.

Key participants include Sequenom, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Guardant Health, Inc., Biodesix, Inc., Allenex AB, Roche Holdings AG, Biocept, Inc., and CareDx, Inc., among others.

Regional Outlook:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market. It gauges the revenue shares of these regions over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cell-free fetal DNA (NIPT)

Circulating tumor DNA

Donor-derived cell-free DNA

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

MPSS

t-MPS

SNP

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Transplantation

Gynecology

Oncology

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) testing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) testing Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing incidents of chronic disease

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for non-invasive testing methodologies

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of standardization

4.2.3.2. Unfavorable legal and regulatory rules

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) testing Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Cell-free fetal DNA (NIPT)

5.1.2. Circulating tumor DNA

5.1.3. Donor-derived cell-free DNA

Continue...

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

