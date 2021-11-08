Global High-Density Polyethylene Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

High-Density Polyethylene Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery High-Density Polyethylene Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘High-Density Polyethylene Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the high-density polyethylene market size is expected to grow from $72.5 billion in 2020 to $87.23 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $101.29 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%. The unique set of properties of PE-HD (high-density polyethylene) such as lightweight, impact resistance, flexibility, and ability to resist low temperatures serves as the most important drivers for the market.

The high-density polyethylene market consists of the sales of high-density polyethylene and its related services used in pipes systems, toys, and plastic containers. High-density polyethylene is a plastic polymer with flexible properties. PE-HD has high density, and is resistant to impact and chemicals, hence it is widely used in healthcare and laboratory environments. PE-HD is also used in heave-duty damp proof membranes, flexible bags, and films.

Companies involved in high-density polyethylene (PE-HD) market are investing heavily to increase sustainability of PE-HD. Companies are putting efforts to use raw materials that are environmentally safe, and simultaneously maintain the quality and safety standards of their products. Following the trend, For instance, Chevron Phillips Chemical is one of the top suppliers of polyethylene in the world. It provides high-density (HDPE), medium-density (MDPE), low-density (LDPE), linear low-density (LLDPE), metallocene, and masterbatches for a broad range of applications including pressure pipe, soap and detergent bottles, flexible packaging, coating and laminations, films, and more.

By Product Type: PE 63, PE 80, PE 100

By Application: Oil & Gas Pipe, Agricultural Irrigation Pipe, Water Supply Pipe, Sewage System Pipe, Others

By End Use Industry: Packaging, Building And Construction, Agriculture, Automotive, Others

By Geography: The global HDPE market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

High-Density Polyethylene Market Organizations Covered: Asahi Kasei Corp., Braskem S.A., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., Dow Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Formosa Plastics Corp., LyondellBasell industries NV, Borealis AG, PetroChina Company Limited, Abu Dhabi Polymers Company Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

