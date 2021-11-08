Same-Day Delivery Service Market Benefits From Rapid Transformation Of The E-Commerce Industry

Same-Day Delivery Services Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Same-Day Delivery Services Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The development of the e-commerce industry is predicted to contribute to the growth of the same-day delivery services market. The e-commerce industry has transformed the process of buying and selling goods. It is rapidly expanding due to increased population density and urbanization, the use of smartphones and tablets, the availability of internet access, the adoption of digitalization and online payment modes, faster-purchasing options, lower costs, reduced travel costs & time, and, convenience. The demand for same-day delivery services market is increasing as same-day delivery is becoming a more prevalent shipping option for people shopping online. For instance, in 2021, India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) recorded $8.3 billion of Indian e-commerce GMV during the festive season in 2020 which is 66% higher than the previous year’s festive season. Also, in 2021, The US Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce estimated $222.5 billion US retail e-commerce sales during the second quarter of 2021. There was an increase of 3.3% from the first quarter of 2021. Therefore, the development of the e-commerce industry drives the growth of the same-day delivery services market.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the same-day delivery services market in 2020. The regions covered in the same-day delivery services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The global same-day delivery services market size is expected to grow from $4.49 billion in 2020 to $5.14 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growth of the same-day delivery services market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The same-day delivery services market is expected to reach $11.43 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 22.1%.

Read more on the global same-day delivery services market report

Major players covered in the global same-day delivery services industry are A1 Express Services Inc, 1-800Courier Delivery Services, FedEx Corporation, Aramex, United Parcel Service, Deliv, DHL Group, Same Day Delivery Inc., Naparex, Aztec Messenger LLC, Amazon Logistics, DC Express Inc., CitySprint, Prestige Delivery Systems Inc, TForce Final Mile, American Expediting, Econo-Courier, Power Link Expedite, Competitive Courier Service, BKS SameDay Courier, and Jet Delivery Inc.

TBRC’s global same-day delivery services market report is segmented by type into business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), customer to customer (C2C), by service type into international, domestic, by mode of transportation into airways, roadways, railways, intermodal, by application into retail, e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, others.

Same-day Delivery Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C), Customer to Customer (C2C)), By Service Type (International, Domestic), By Mode of Transportation (Airways, Roadways, Railways, Intermodal), By Application (Retail, E-Commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides same-day delivery services market overview, forecast same-day delivery services market size and growth for the whole market, same-day delivery services market segments, and geographies, same-day delivery services market trends, same-day delivery services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Same-day Delivery Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5424&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Delivery Drone Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Package Size (Less Than 2kg, 2kg to 5kg, More than 5kg), By Range (Less Than or Equals to 25 Km, More than 25 Km), By Application (E-Commerce, Medical Aids, Food Delivery), COVID-19 Implications and Growth

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/delivery-drone-services-global-market-report

Couriers And Messengers Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Domestic Couriers, International Couriers), By End-User (B2B, B2C), By Coverage (Local Messengers And Local Delivery, Couriers And Express Delivery Services), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/couriers-and-messengers-global-market-report

Drone Package Delivery Global Market Report 2021 - By Drone Type (Fixed Wing, Rotor Drone, Hybrid Drones), By Range (Short <25 Kilometers, Long >25 Kilometers), By Package Size (< 2 Kilograms, 2 – 5 Kilograms, > 5 Kilograms), By Application (E-Commerce, Quick Service Restaurant, Convenience Stores, Healthcare), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drone-package-delivery-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/