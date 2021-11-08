Food Anti-Caking Agents Trend Of Organic Ingredients Gains Popularity

Food Anti-Caking Agents Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Food Anti-Caking Agents Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural or organic anti-caking agents are a key trend gaining popularity in the food anti-caking agents market. Major companies operating in the food anti-caking agent market are focusing on natural or organic anti-caking agents to strengthen their position. For instance, in September 2020, RIBUS, Inc., a US-based manufacturer of high-quality specialty ingredients for food, beverage, and dietary supplement has launched The Synthetics Replacer, Nu-FLOW made of natural rice hulls that are sterilized and grounded to fine powdered form. It can be used as an anti-caking or flow aid or diluent.

The global food anti-caking agents market size is expected to grow from $0.66 billion in 2020 to $0.71 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth of the food anti-caking agents market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The food anti-caking agent market is expected to reach $0.90 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Major players covered in the global food anti-caking agents industry are Agropur Ingredients, BASF, Evonik Industries AG, Cargill, PPG Industries Inc., PQ Corporation, Solvay, Sweetener Supply Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Tate & Lyle, ABITEC Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Roquette Frères, and Royal Cosun.

TBRC’s global food anti-caking agents market report is segmented by type into calcium compounds, sodium compounds, magnesium compounds, microcrystalline cellulose, others, by source into synthetic, natural, by application into seasoning and condiments, bakery, dairy products, soups and sauces, others.

North America was the largest region in the food anti-caking agents market in 2020. The regions covered in the food anti-caking agents market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Food Anti-Caking Agents Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Calcium Compounds, Sodium Compounds, Magnesium Compounds, Microcrystalline Cellulose), By Source (Synthetic, Natural), By Application (Seasoning And Condiments, Bakery, Dairy Products, Soups And Sauces), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides food anti-caking agents market overview, forecast food anti-caking agents global market size and growth for the whole market, food anti-caking agents global market segments, and geographies, food anti-caking agents global market trends, food anti-caking agents global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

