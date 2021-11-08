Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Size to Reach USD 16.67 Billion in 2028 – Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Rising demand for regulatory affairs outsourcing services in the healthcare industry is one of the key drivers for market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare regulatory affairs outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 16.67 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing R&D activities across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, rising volumes of clinical trial applications, and growing need for timely product registration and approvals. Healthcare regulatory affairs outsourcing services predominantly include regulatory writing & publishing, regulatory submissions, clinical trial application, product registration, and regulatory consulting and legal services offered by highly experienced medical writers, publishers, and quality control (QC) auditors. These services are mostly utilized by large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and medical device manufacturing companies. Regulatory affairs outsourcing ensures that these companies strictly comply with the product quality and safety standards and policies set by regulatory authorities.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly growing over the recent years and is expected to witness vast changes due to current coronavirus outbreak. Factors such as rapid developments in the healthcare and medical sector, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and facilities, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing adoption of telemedicine and ambulatory care services are fueling market growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, increasing preference for personalized medicines and point of care diagnosis and home care settings.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing market is extremely competitive and consists of several market players operating at global and regional levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as R&D investments product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Covance Group Ltd., Parexel International Corporation, Accell Clinical Research LLC, Clinilabs Inc., Pharmaceutical Product Development, Medelis Inc., Freyr Solutions, Quintiles Transnational Holdings, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., KAI Research, Inc., Medpace Inc., Criterium Inc., Cardinal Health, IQVIA, and ICON Plc.

Key questions addressed in the report:

• What market size is the global Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing market expected to reach over the forecast period?

• Which factors are expected to hamper global market growth between 2021 and 2028?

• Which key factors are expected to driver global Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing market throughout the forecast period?

• Which application segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

• Which region is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

• Which leading players are operating in the global Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing market?

• What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

• Based on service type, the regulatory writing & publishing segment accounted for the highest revenue share of around 40% in 2020. Increasing need for high-quality, comprehensive and convincing regulatory filing documents and rising demand for regulatory writing & publishing services among healthcare companies including medical device and biopharmaceutical companies are key factors supporting the growth of this segment.

• The clinical stage segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register the highest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Growing number of clinical trial registrations and increasing development of biologics and personalized orphan drugs the major factors expected to fuel this segment’s growth.

• Based on end-use, the pharmaceutical companies segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors majorly contributing to this segment’s growth are growing need for development of advanced pharmaceutical products, increasing number of clinical trials, and surging need for regulatory affairs outsourcing services.

• Among regional markets, the North America market was the most dominant in terms of revenue share contribution in 2020. Increasing life sciences research & development programs, rise in drug discovery & development activities, growing number of clinical trials, and presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region are the most important factors accounting for the North America market growth.

• In July 2020, Covance Group Ltd. completed the acquisition of GlobalCare, a leading provider of patient-centric decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) solutions. Through this development, Covance looks to cater to the escalating demand for DCT solutions and support ongoing clinical trials in various therapeutic areas including personalized medicine and genomics.

• In February 2020, Parexel International Corporation acquired leading Australian pharma consultancy firm Model Answers. The Brisbane-based firm is known for its top-of-the-line pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic modelling, simulation, and analysis services to leading life sciences companies across the globe.

For the purpose of this report, the global healthcare regulatory affairs outsourcing market is segmented on the basis of service type, stage, category, end-use, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Regulatory writing & publishing

• Regulatory submissions

• Clinical Trial Applications

• Product Registrations

• Regulatory Consulting and Legal Representation

• Others

Stage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Clinical

• Preclinical

• PMA (Post Market Authorization)

Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Drugs

• Generics

• Innovators

• Biologics

• Biotech

• ATMPs

• Biosimilars

• Medical devices

• Therapeutic

• Diagnostic

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Biotechnology Companies

• Medical Device Companies

Regional Outlook:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Thank you for reading the research report on global Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing market. We also offer customization of report as per client requirement. Kindly connect to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer the best suited plan as per your requirement.

