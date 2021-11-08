MEED announces the best projects in Qatar for 2021

MEED Projects Awards national winners announced MEED Projects Awards 2021 in association with Mashreq

7 projects claimed national honours for Qatar at the 2021 MEED Projects Awards in association with Mashreq.

Qatar continues to complete landmark project as the gulf state ramps up their preparation to welcome football fans from around the world at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

From the Place Vendome project to the Doha Oasis and Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, tourism, entertainment and mixed-use commercial projects lead the way of the best projects in Qatar for 2021.

The 2021 National Winners for Qatar are:

Commercial Project of the Year

Doha Oasis

Redco Construction Al Mana

Education Project of the Year

Construction of Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE former SEC) Headquarters Building

Al Huda Engineering Works

Healthcare Project of the Year

Connected Unit For respiratory Ailments ,CURA

Consolidated Contractors Company – CCC

Mega Project of the Year

Place Vendome

VAFE JV - Joint Winner

Mega Project of the Year

Place Vendome

Construction & Reconstruction Engineering Company - Joint Winner

Road Project of the Year

Construction and Upgrade of Rayyan Road Project 7 : Contract 2 West of Olympic R/A to West of New Rayyan R/A

Dogus Insaat ve Ticaret A.S.

Small Project of the Year

Connected Unit For respiratory Ailments ,CURA

Consolidated Contractors Company – CCC

Tourism and Leisure Project of the year

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

AECOM



“This year’s National Winners are a testament to the regional infrastructure community’s resilience, commitment to excellence and innovation. We are proud and delighted to announce nearly 60 projects have claimed national honours across 16 categories and representing countries from across the Middle East and North Africa region. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the high volume of quality projects that were completed over the last 18 months are a strong indication of the region’s continued progression. These companies have re-affirmed why they are considered the bedrock of the region’s economy. Congratulations to all our national winners,” said Sonia Kerrigan, Group Commercial Director, MEED.

Each of these projects will now be reviewed against its MENA rivals for the regional honours to determine the final winners of the 2021 MEED Projects Awards in association with Mashreq at a gala awards reception taking place on December 8th in Dubai.

The awards ceremony is bringing together the leaders of the infrastructure industry from across the MENA region to celebrate their outstanding successes and contributions despite the numerous challenges faced over the last year with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The complete list of the 2021 MEED Projects Awards in association with Mashreq national winners and finalists are available on the awards website projects-awards.meed.com

Commenting about the award winners this year, Arun Mathur, Senior vice-president and head of contracting finance added “Mashreq is proud to continue its support of the MEED Projects Awards as a showcase of the region’s continued growth and commitment to excellence. It is extremely encouraging to see the resilience of the projects industry which is the back-bone of our economy even through challenging times.

The awards programme is also supported by leading solution and service providers Johnson Controls, Hempel, MAPEI Construction Chemicals LLC. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

About MEED

MEED is a remarkable senior management media brand that encompasses a subscription website and magazine, more than 30 C-level executive conferences and summits hosted by MEED Events, the MEED Projects Awards and two high-value content businesses, MEED Projects and MEED Insight. MEED Projects is the Middle East’s premium project tracking database and MEED Insight offers tailored research and in-depth analysis.

Established in 1957, MEED, has been integral to delivering business information and news, intelligence and analysis on the Middle East economies and activities ever since. Attracting a key senior management audience through its content and activities, MEED is a media brand and publication that covers a spectrum of services that inform.

For further information about MEED, please contact:

Sharath Ravi

Marketing Director

T: +971 4 818 03 17 | E: Sharath.ravi@meed.com

About Mashreq:

Established in 1967, Mashreq is the oldest privately held Bank in the UAE with award winning financial solutions and services. Throughout its 50 years' history, Mashreq has differentiated itself through innovative financial solutions, making it possible for its customers to achieve their aspirations. Today, Mashreq has a significant presence in 11 countries outside the UAE with 21 overseas branches and offices across Europe, USA, Asia and Africa.

Mashreq launched its new Vision and Mission recently, outlining its commitment towards its clients, colleagues and the community. In line with its new Vision to be the region's most progressive bank, Mashreq leverages its leadership position in the banking industry to enable innovative possibilities and solutions for its customers across Corporate, Retail, International, Treasury and Islamic Banking. Mashreq is proud to be the first financial institution in the UAE to be awarded the Gallup Great Workplace Award for four consecutive years from 2014-2017. Mashreq also continues to invest in recruiting, training and developing future generations of UAE National bankers.

For further information about Mashreq, please contact:

Rana AlBorno

Public Relations and CSR Manager

Tel: 00971 (0) 4 6083703| E: Sharath.ravi@meed.com