DaiVat is up 366% wrapping up their IDO with a current $18,340,000 Market Value

DaiVat goes on a bullish run between its private IDO and its public launch.

DaiVat (BNB:DAVT)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DaiVat is a new digital currency to be usable on versatile applications and web-based media new companies. The organization as of late reported that they are hoping to unite with these stages to work with in-application buys, membership installments, and neighborhood business publicizing. DaiVat also have 2 social media apps in development right now. One being a Dating App named KokTailz, with features that the company plan to set new trends with and make online dating safe and fun again. KokTailz will be Launching in 2022. In the year 2023, they plan to launch another app that the world has not yet seen! This app will revolutionize how the community gets involved to help each other.

Sean Trotter, the CEO and Founder for DaiVat said, "DaiVat will change the experience of dating applications and community service apps. We are excited to introduce the word to new things."

DaiVat believes the projects that they are working on will introduce their younger users to cryptocurrency. DaiVat understands how important it is for the new generation to understand financial literacy and take advantage of investment opportunities.

DaiVat is set next week to trade on Bitmart, Folgory, Pancakeswap.com, app.dodoex.io, dextools.io, and dex-trade.com. As DaiVat continues to grow, they will pursue listings on more exchanges. If using Pancakeswap, enter this address to import token into your wallet: 0x9369fa5d12e68addd384f0753eb5dcc0c8d085ea

To learn more about DaiVat future, please visit their page on Medium.