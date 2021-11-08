Sales of Pediatric Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Is Anticipated to Surge at a Staggering CAGR of 9.2% Over The Forecast
Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market to register a CAGR of 9.2% during the years, 2020-2026.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is changing the course of business activities of companies in the keyword market. Companies are becoming increasingly conscious about preventive and hygiene measures at production sites to inhibit the chain of the infection. Gain access to our full report that highlights key insights associated with COVID-19, where companies can adopt new strategies to tackle the challenges
The recent COVID-19 pandemic has stalled important businesses across the world, attributed to a shortage in workforce within organizations and increased work-from-home directives. A recent survey, conducted by News Wise, of 1,300 patients with chronic illnesses, including cancer, revealed that their vulnerability to the COVID-19 has increased due to their condition. This increased vulnerability is only anticipated to broaden prospects for cancer treatments especially in children.
The same is applicable for the global pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market. As the number of cases of neuroblastoma rise, so does the demand for its diagnosis and treatment. Doctors are taking precautions to protect cancer afflicted children from the onslaught of COVID-19.The approval of orphan drugs such as CLR 131 Phospholipid Drug Conjugate (PDC), developed by Cellectar Biosciences shall leverage the market during the forecast period (2020-2026), at a staggering CAGR of 9.2%.
A detailed assessment of the global pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the global pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market along with their product portfolio enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.
“The global pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market is set to embark on a positive growth journey. In spite of the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the incidence of cancers is not anticipated to reduce in the future, thus prompting key players to continue investing in novel treatment methods,” concludes a Fact.MR analyst.
Global Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market Segmentation
Fact.MR has studied the global pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market with detailed segmentation on the basis of therapy type, distribution channel, and region.
Therapy-type
Immunotherapy
Chemotherapy
Others
Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores
Region
North America
Europe
Rest of the World
Key Takeaways of Global Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market Study:
By therapy type, the chemotherapy segment is anticipated to account for more than half of the global pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market. Increased usage of chemotherapy drugs such as such as cyclophosphamide, carboplatin and Doxorubicin for neuroblastoma is an important growth driver. Projected CAGR for the segment is a whopping 9.2% during the forecast period.
Immunotherapy procedures are set to surpass the chemotherapy segment. This is attributed to increased survival rates without relapse or disease progression among children. Moreover, immunotherapy procedures shall be increasingly adopted as they also offer protection from other diseases such as COVID-19. The segment shall expand impressively at a CAGR of 9.9%, accounting for more than a quarter of the market.
By distribution channel, hospitals shall continue dominating the global pediatric neuroblastoma market, capturing more than three-fifths of the market. High preference given to hospital pharmacies for dispensing specialty medicines owing to presence of trained and experienced health professionals shall leverage the segment’s prospects.
Global Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market: Analysis on Market Size Evaluation
The global pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market has been analyzed for each market segment, in terms of value (US$ Mn).
Market estimates at global and regionallevels for pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market is available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value. A contrast on prominent pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market segments, in terms of market attractiveness, has also been incorporated in the report.
Global Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market: Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments
Key sections have been elaborated in the global pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market report, which havehelped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include the regional macros (economic and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the global pediatric neuroblastoma treatment marketduring the forecast period.
Country-specific valuation on demand for pediatric neuroblastoma treatmenthas been offered for each regional market, along with the market scope, estimate and forecast, price index, and impact analysis of dynamics of prominence in regions and countries.
Detailed breakup in terms of value for emerging countries has also been included in the report.
Global Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market: In-Depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape
The report sheds light on the leading manufacturers of global pediatric neuroblastoma treatment solutions market along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data andinformation related to the market performers, who are principally engaged in the provision of pediatric neuroblastoma treatment solutions, has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits the report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.
Company profiles have been included in the report, which includes essentials such as product portfolio, key strategies along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through the matrix for all the prominent players thus providing the readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting market status, and predicting the competition level in the global pediatric neuroblastoma treatmentmarket. Prominent manufacturers with established market presence in the global pediatric neuroblastoma treatment marketare United Therapeutics Corporation, APEIRON Biologics AG, Baxter, Bayer AG and Pfizer Inc.
