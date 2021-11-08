Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 900 Block of Wesley Place, Southwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Saturday, November 6, 2021, in the 900 block of Wesley Place, Southwest.

At approximately 9:25 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victims’ property. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

