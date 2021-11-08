Hydrogen Compressor Market Worth $2,662.1 Million by 2030- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

Factors such as increase in hydrogen consumption from end-user industries and construction of hydrogen pipeline infrastructure are expected to boost the growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hydrogen compressors market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years, due to the development of the automotive sector and increase in investments in oil, gas, and energy sectors. In addition, hydrogen compressors are more effective and can be utilized for compressing small & medium amount of hydrogen to high pressure, and hence are widely used in chemical and oil & gas industries.

The global Hydrogen compressors market size was valued at $1,789.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,662.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Request for (265 Pages) brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8617

Factors such as increase in hydrogen consumption from end-user industries and construction of hydrogen pipeline infrastructure are expected to boost the growth of the global hydrogen compressor market. Furthermore, the demand for oil-based compressors has been witnessed to increase significantly in the recent years. This is attributed to the fact that oil-based compressors are more efficient than oil-free compressors, as oil functions as a cooling medium, eliminating around 80% of the heat generated by the compressor during compression. Thus, this factor is expected to notably contribute toward the market growth during the forecast period.

However, owing to lockdown imposed in the countries such as China, the U.S., and India due to the outbreak of coronavirus, numerous manufacturers in the worldwide hydrogen compressor market had to halt their business production. This disruption has a direct impact on the sales of hydrogen compressors. However, it is expected that the reopening of production facilities and the introduction of coronavirus vaccines will lead to the reopening of hydrogen compressor firms.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global hydrogen compressor market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for key market segments between 2021 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the emerging hydrogen compressor market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive hydrogen compressor market analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global emerging hydrogen compressor market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

The key players within emerging hydrogen compressor market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the emerging hydrogen compressor industry.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8617

Key Market Players

Ariel Corporation

Atlas Copco AB

Burckhardt Compression AG

Fluitron, Inc.

HAUG Sauer Kompressoren AG

Hitachi, Ltd.

Howden Group

IDEX Corporation

Ingersoll Rand, Inc.

Nel ASA

Key Market Segmentation

By Technology Type

Mechanical

Nonmechanical

By Lubricant Type

Oil-based

Oil-free

By End-user Industry

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8617