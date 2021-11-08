Pillow Packing Machine Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.6% to Reach $11,812.2 Million by 2030

Increase in consumer goods demand, rise in adoption of automated packaging machines, and development of energy-efficient machines drives the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The development of packaging technology has witnessed significant growth over the last decade. Packaging has become one of the essential processes before offering the final product to consumers. Packaging machinery is applicable across industries such as food & drink, healthcare, cosmetics, and other consumer goods as well as a range of industrial sectors where packaging has become essential, with its usage increasing broadly in line with the global economy.

The global pillow packing machine market was valued at $6.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $11.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Pillow packing machine play a vital role in ensuring product safety throughout the supply chain. Increase in demand for packaging robots from several end-user industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals drives the growth of the pillow packing machine market.

Moreover, the demand for pillow packing machine is driven by increase in consumer goods demand, surge in adoption of automated packaging machines, and development of energy-efficient machines. Modern automated pillow packing machines are used in different stages of packaging and ensure that the stages are completed in minutes rather than hours compared to the older versions.

Key Market Players

CKD Corporation

Fuji Machinery Co., Ltd.

GHD Hartmann

Honor Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd

K-Flex Packaging Systems

MLT Pack Services

Robert Bosch GmbH (Syntegon Technology GmbH)

Sanko Machinery Co., Ltd.

Sanwa Plus Ltd.

Tai Dragon Machinery Co., Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation

By End-user Industry

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Others

By Machine Type

Horizontal FFS

Vertical FFS

By Sales Type

New Machine Sales

Aftermarket Sales

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

