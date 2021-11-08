Pillow Packing Machine Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.6% to Reach $11,812.2 Million by 2030

Increase in consumer goods demand, rise in adoption of automated packaging machines, and development of energy-efficient machines drives the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The development of packaging technology has witnessed significant growth over the last decade. Packaging has become one of the essential processes before offering the final product to consumers. Packaging machinery is applicable across industries such as food & drink, healthcare, cosmetics, and other consumer goods as well as a range of industrial sectors where packaging has become essential, with its usage increasing broadly in line with the global economy.

The global pillow packing machine market was valued at $6.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $11.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12580

Pillow packing machine play a vital role in ensuring product safety throughout the supply chain. Increase in demand for packaging robots from several end-user industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals drives the growth of the pillow packing machine market.

Moreover, the demand for pillow packing machine is driven by increase in consumer goods demand, surge in adoption of automated packaging machines, and development of energy-efficient machines. Modern automated pillow packing machines are used in different stages of packaging and ensure that the stages are completed in minutes rather than hours compared to the older versions.

Key Market Players

CKD Corporation
Fuji Machinery Co., Ltd.
GHD Hartmann
Honor Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd
K-Flex Packaging Systems
MLT Pack Services
Robert Bosch GmbH (Syntegon Technology GmbH)
Sanko Machinery Co., Ltd.
Sanwa Plus Ltd.
Tai Dragon Machinery Co., Ltd.

Get Detailed Covid-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12580

Key Market Segmentation

By End-user Industry

Food & Beverage
Pharmaceutical
Personal Care
Others

By Machine Type

Horizontal FFS
Vertical FFS

By Sales Type

New Machine Sales
Aftermarket Sales

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12580

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 8007925285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Pillow Packing Machine Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.6% to Reach $11,812.2 Million by 2030

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 8007925285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Mutual Fund Assets Market Size is expected to Reach $101.2 Trillion by 2027
Pillow Packing Machine Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.6% to Reach $11,812.2 Million by 2030
Core Banking Solutions Market Size is Expected to Reach $28.78 Billion by 2027
View All Stories From This Author