Surface Repair Work to Begin on Interstate 90 East of Ellsworth Air Force Base

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says work on eastbound Interstate 90 over 151st Street, east of Ellsworth Air Force Base, will begin on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

Work on the project includes subgrade stabilization and an overlay of the bridge approach pavement to ensure a smooth transition from the bridge to the road surface.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane, with speed limits on I-90 to be reduced to 65 mph for the duration of the work and 45 mph while workers are present.

Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing, stopping, and merging traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

The prime contractor on the $500,000 project is Complete Concrete Inc. of Rapid City. Work on the project is scheduled to take place over a two-week timespan.

