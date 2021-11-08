Online Auction Bidding Open on Car Wash in Stinnett, Texas, Announces Assiter Auctioneers
This on-line auction features a well managed and maintained commercial property. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to Bid Your Price and make a wise investment.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces that on-line bidding is open on a commercial car wash in Stinnett, Texas – the on-line auction bidding will begin to close on Sunday, December 5 at 8:30 PM CST according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
“This on-line auction features a well managed and maintained commercial property” said Assiter. "Take advantage of this rare opportunity to Bid Your Price and make a wise investment in a property that will meet the new owner’s current or future needs.”
The auction’s date, property’s address and highlights follow:
Online Only Bidding. Bidding begins to close on Sunday, December 5 at 8:30 pm.
400 N Main St, Stinnett, Texas 79083
• Well managed and maintained commercial real estate – Working car wash with many recent upgrades -- Pump house with all new equipment with low working hours.
The online auction is open to the public for online bidding. For information, call Lila Monden (806.335.6562) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) or visit www.assiter.com.
Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.
For information about Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, which specializes in the sale of classic and collector cars, visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com for call (844.398.6630) for more information and updates.
About Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900.
About Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions
Headquarters in Canyon, Texas, Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions came from change and the desire to see change. Not changes in what matters most like the relationships that are cultivated over years of converging at classic and collectible events but the change to see better service and create a better experience for the classic and collectible seller, buyer and spectator. Improving the Selling Experience is a goal at Freedom. Making the buying experience even more exciting and enjoyable is always on our minds along with bringing in new fans and collectors into our Freedom family. Moreover, we remain dedicated to providing unparalleled service for people who have entrusted us with their valued assets, their families and their time. That’s who Freedom Car Auctions is and who we will always strive to be. For more information about Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com or call 844.398.6630.
Lila Monden
Assiter Auctioneers
+1 806.335.6562
info@assiter.com