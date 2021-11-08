Clinical Lab Operator Luxor Scientific LLC expanding operations in Greenville, South Carolina
luxor
Clinical laboratory investing over $3 million, creating 54 new positions
We are excited to continue Luxor Scientific’s growth and investment in Greenville. Our team has established itself as one of the best, and we are glad to be adding to our capabilities...”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxor Scientific, LLC (Luxor), a full-service clinical laboratory serving customers nationwide, today announced plans to expand operations in Greenville County, South Carolina. The more than $3.2 million investment will create 54 new jobs.
— Jay Flanagan, Luxor Chief Strategy Officer
Luxor is a CLIA and CAP-accredited, and DEA registered full-service clinical laboratory that specializes in infectious disease, immunology, integrated oncology and genetics, chemistry and hematology research. The company is comprised of recognized experts in providing cutting-edge scientific solutions to better serve the health care community.
“We are excited to continue Luxor Scientific’s growth and investment in Greenville. Our team has established itself as one of the best serving our community, and we are glad to be adding to our capability and to our numbers,” said Luxor Scientific, LLC Chief Strategy Officer Jay Flanagan. “We are ever thankful to Greenville County and the S.C. Department of Commerce for helping us make this expansion a reality.”
Located at 1327 Miller Road in Greenville, Luxor’s expansion will increase the company’s research and development capacity to better serve its clientele.
“Luxor’s expansion highlights the tremendous success life science companies are seeing throughout South Carolina,” stated South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. “This investment will bring enhanced care and innovation to South Carolina’s health care community while also creating high-quality jobs in Greenville County.”
Luxor was founded in 2016 by brothers Ryan and Jay Flanagan, and has grown to more than 140 employees, including world-class PhD science officers on its staff. Among their clients are S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the S.C. Department of Agriculture, the US Drug Enforcement Administration, private sector employers, hospitals, universities, clinics, and others.
“When companies like Luxor Scientific operate in South Carolina and find success, it highlights the diversity of our state’s economy. We congratulate Luxor on this expansion in Greenville County and look forward to watching their continued work in South Carolina,” added Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III.
The latest expansion is expected to be completed by April 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Luxor team should visit the company’s contact webpage.
“We are always pleased when a homegrown company like Luxor chooses to expand here in Greenville County, commented Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows. “Luxor’s leading-edge expertise in life sciences has made them a strong resource to our state and to communities across the country already, and we are delighted that they have chosen to continue that growth from right here in Greenville County.”
The Greenville Area Development Corporation is a non-profit organization established by Greenville County Council to promote and enhance the economic growth and development of Greenville County. Since its founding in 2001, GADC efforts have resulted in the creation of over 30,000 new jobs, nearly $6 billion in capital investment, and a cumulative economic impact of over $55 billion in Greenville County, SC -- including an economic impact of more than $6 billion annually. To learn more, please visit www.goGADC.com or call (864) 235-2008. To learn more about workforce opportunities, visit www.jobsingreenvillesc.com.
