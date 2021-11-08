3D LifePrints Launches Point of Care Medical 3D Printing Services in the USA
3D LifePrints has today unveiled its expansion plans to bring its successful Point of Care business model to the US.
3D printing is revolutionizing the healthcare industry across the globe, providing clinicians with patient specific products and services in order to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs.”LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D LifePrints, a leading Medical and ISO 13485 Certified 3D technology company providing innovative solutions to the medical sector, has today unveiled its expansion plans to bring its successful Point of Care business model to the US, supported by the Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI) and is currently part of the ABHI US Accelerator programme in partnership with Dell Medical School, based in Austin, Texas.
The award-winning company is also strengthening its US team by bringing American physician and former NASA astronaut Dr Scott E. Parazynski onto its leadership team and Board of Directors to assist with this long-term strategic move state-side.
3D LifePrints is opening new embedded Medical 3D Printing facilities in Texas, its first in the US. Its expert team will be working closely with surgeons and clinicians at the host hospitals to provide innovative 3D solutions, initially including bespoke virtual and 3D printed patient-specific anatomical models, as well as custom-made surgical simulation and training devices. Their devices are used across a wide range of surgical specialties including; pediatric, cardiothoracic, orthopedic, oncology and cranio-maxillofacial.
This latest move marks the company’s first international expansion and will be followed by the launch of new Point of Care Hubs in a number of other states, in partnerships with leading US hospitals. The aim of this approach is to provide a unique in-house 3D medical printing service that can support hospitals in lowering their operational costs and improving patient outcomes. 3D LifePrints also offers a remote service via its digital platform, EmbedMed™.
The Point of Care service includes; biomedical engineers, a range of advanced 3D printing hardware, and a suite of software. The embedded nature enables the host institution to enjoy all the benefits of having an ‘in-house’ service including ease of access to an engineer and immediate delivery of devices.
Supporting the company in its US strategy is American physician and former NASA astronaut Dr Scott E. Parazynski who brings a number of impressive credentials to the company. In May 2016, he was inducted into the United States Astronaut Hall of Fame, and he is also known as the first person to have both flown in space and summited Mount Everest. Since retiring from NASA, he founded Fluidity Technologies, a company that aims to manufacture and distribute novel control devices for mobility in 3D space.
Paul Fotheringham, Founder & Chief Technology Officer, said: “3D printing is revolutionizing the healthcare industry across the globe, providing surgeons and clinicians with patient specific products and services in order to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs. We are delighted to begin our international expansion in the US, where we are already able to provide a range of our state-of-the-art 3D medical solutions. It is also a huge honour for us to welcome Dr Scott E.Parazynski to our leadership team; to have attracted a figure of his caliber demonstrates the ambitions of our company.”
Paul Benton, Managing Director, International ABHI, added: “We are thrilled to hear of 3D LifePrints’ success in the US, whose unique business model and technologies are helping to advance care both for patients and clinicians. I am delighted that through programmes like the US Accelerator, UK-based companies can find the opportunity to connect with new partners and extend the benefits of their services.”
