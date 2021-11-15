Dr. Robert Farrell to Join George Noory on Coast to Coast AM
Author, lecturer, and retired Associate Professor of Engineering, Dr. Robert Farrell will be discussing the Science Behind Alien Encounters on 16 November 2021.SUN CITY WEST, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Robert Farrell will join George Noory on Coast to Coast AM on 16 November to discuss the science behind alien encounters.
Dr. Robert E. Farrell is an author/lecturer, ufologist, and retired Associate Professor Emeritus from Penn State University. He received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from The Ohio State University, an MBA from Western New England College, and his Doctor of Engineering from the University of Massachusetts.
For over 25 years, he has been researching topics related to UFOlogy. He has concluded that we are being visited by many different interplanetary beings who are perhaps hundreds of thousands of years more advanced than we are in technology and even perhaps spiritually.
“I’ve concluded that the aerial craft that have been witnessed by hundreds of thousands of humans over the centuries can do amazing maneuvers by propelling their craft with gravitational field propulsion,” says Professor Farrell. “To help people understand how this is done, I’ve been traveling the country since 2004 to present my popular lecture entitled The Science Behind Alien Encounters. This information is even more relevant now that the government has begun releasing Navy camera footage of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP). I hope to be able to reach out to as many people as possible through my lectures and interviews.”
Dr. Farrell has lectured across the US. The enthusiastic reception by the audience has led him to fold his material into a book by the same title. This book and other books by Dr. Farrell are all available from Amazon in either print or E-book format.
Professor Farrell has also lectured at universities, science centers, MUFON meetings, bookstores, clubs, and senior centers around the country and has appeared on numerous TV and radio shows, including past appearances on Coast-To-Coast AM with George Noory. Dr. Farrell is currently available for interviews, lectures, and book signings in relation to his popular work, The Science Behind Alien Encounters.
For more information about Dr. Robert Farrell and his research or to contact him, please visit alienlog.com.
About Dr. Robert Farrell
For most of his life, Dr. Farrell has been interested in ufology. Thirty years ago, he began doing legitimate research for his science fiction novel. He believes good science fiction is based on sound science. To that extent, Dr. Farrell is trying to follow the style of Michael Crichton (Andromeda Strain, Jurassic Park, and many others) and Arthur C. Clarke (Odyssey series) in his Alien Log series, Alien Log, Alien Log II, the New World Order and Alien Log III, The Dulce Affair. His fourth science fiction book, Alien Log IV, The Antarctica Affair, will be released before Christmas.
In addition to his science fiction novels, Professor Farrell has also written non-fiction books, including The Science Behind Alien Encounters and The Science Behind Noah’s Flood.
He divides his time between Austria and Arizona, USA, where he calls home.
