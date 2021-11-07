Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size 2021 | Trends, Share, Research Report Study And Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2027

Reports And Data

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size – USD 3.11 billion in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 10.8%, Trends –Increase in incidence of infectious diseases.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The continuously rising hygiene concerns, technological advancements, and a bid to minimize the spread of infections are expected to drive the market.

The global Antimicrobial Coatings Market is forecast to reach USD 6.54 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. An increase in incidence for infection and a rise in demand for treatment for microbes to reduce the spread will propel the demand of the market. This type of coating limits the growth of microns and can be used in several sectors, such as food, construction, and healthcare industries. The coat can be used on glass panels, doors, walls, counters, and HVAC tents. Furthermore, the antimicrobial coatings are sprayed on textiles, masks, carpeting, and gloves. An increase in the demand for high-quality coatings against pathogens is also expected to drive the market.

The rapid increase in construction activities due to an increase in the standard of living and ease in the availability of the loans will augment market demand. They are widely used in public construction to coat handles, walls, and counters. Moreover, an increase in the outbreak of fatal diseases such as SARS, and COVID-19, will propel the growth of the share, as it reduces the risk of touch contamination.

This type of coatings raises parental concerns, and increasing demand for a safer environment at schools is likely anticipated to boost the demand. These coatings are used on corridor & classroom walls, along the railings to hinder the spread of bacterial infections. They are safe and do not leave any toxic residue, which is child friendly.

The COVID-19 impact:

As the COVID-19 crisis is rising, producers are rapidly changing their business and purchasing strategies to meet the demands of a pandemic that has developed the market-based need for antimicrobial coatings. There will be a sequence of both positive and negative shocks over a few months as producers, and their suppliers adapt to changing customer demands. A lot of regions look vulnerable to export-dependent economies, with an unfortunate global situation. The effect of this pandemic would reshape the global industry if, due to a lack of downstream demand, some factories either shut down or reduce their production. In comparison, others have stopped their production by their respective governments as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus.

Key participants include AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, Diamond Vogel, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint Company Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Royal DSM, RPM International Inc., DuPont, and The Sherwin-Williams Company, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The antimicrobial powder coatings are expected to grow with a high CAGR due to the stringent regulations in the foodservice industry. A rise in the prevalence of bacterial infection coupled with cross-contamination of ingredients, will drive the demand. The antimicrobial coating is useful against spores, viruses, and bacteria. Moreover, their compatibility with surfaces such as containers, plastics, metals, and walls will boost the market share.

Antimicrobial coatings are used in several end-use industries, and air conditioning and ventilation systems are among them. The antimicrobial is used in vents, mechanicals, and related surfaces. With an increase in public attention for odor-causing mold and mildew, bacteria, users are finding unique ways to address the concern.

North America is forecasted to hold a large market share in the year 2027. The region is the fastest-growing sector due to technological advancements, continuous research, and development. Similarly, Europe, due to the increased awareness about hygiene, has been growing at a CAGR of 10.9%. Large investments for research and development have been put to use in the above-mentioned regions.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Antimicrobial Coatings Market on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook

Antimicrobial powder coatings

Silver

Copper

Others

Surface modifications and coatings

Coli

Listeria

Pseudomonas

Others

Application Outlook

Sanitary Facilities and Kitchen

Air Conditioning and Ventilation Systems

Food Processing and Packaging

Antimicrobial Textile market

Mold Remediation

Construction

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Conclusively, all aspects of the Antimicrobial Coatings market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

