Halloclub, A social audio app for brands and professionals launched globally

Halloclub- The professional social audio platform

Invite-only professional social audio platform Halloclub has soft-launched its iOS app globally on Nov 7th, 2021.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halloclub from the house of 99Social Audio Labs has launched, the first-ever social audio networking platform dedicated to the global professionals of various genres and the best alternative for the existing professional networking platforms with more convenient interaction options. This app allows the registered users to create and join the room to listen to others’ thoughts and share theirs too. The aim behind designing this app is to empower the professional world with vital and robust connections solutions by offering peer-to-peer connections.

Over the past few months, several tech companies like Clubhouse, Twitter, Facebook, Spotify, etc. have launched their social audio applications. Halloclub is coming up with the most exciting and engaging features where not only professionals and businesses can create their individual space but also can enhance their visibility and customer interaction by using them. Halloclub is bringing disruption to the existing networking ecosystem with a voice-based solution. The users don’t have to wait for hours to get connected with the intended professionals.

Halloclub offers every user to connect with the speaker and other participants using exclusive networking features. It is coming up with a vibrant disruption in the existing landscape of social media networking for companies with a dedicated space for the brands. Halloclub is the right place where a company can create a club and host rooms relevant to its business promotions, networking, hiring, and many more.

Halloclub officials said, being at the beta stage, the app is launched for the iOS community with an invite-only option to join, later on, it will be made public to all users. Interested users can visit the website www.halloclub.com and signup for the private-beta version invite to be the early birds of this exciting app. Halloclub is preparing for its Android launch in the coming months.

To enhance the onboarding experience, the app will allow users to join by following very simple steps. Choosing the interest before joining in will shoot up the user’s experience by offering prompt and relevant suggestions allowing users to join and connect clubs reflecting their interest and professional community.

“Our vision is to become the Linkedin in Social Audio Space. We have various interesting features lined up in coming releases which can be most exciting for Businesses and Professionals to have real-time networking and business consultation.” Said Mr. Bhabani Sankar Jena, Founder & CEO of Halloclub.