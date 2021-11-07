TWRA Announces Availability of Riparian Tree Plants Grants for Fiscal Year 2022

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announces the availability of grant dollars to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations, and conservation groups, etc., with riparian tree planting projects.

All seedlings must be purchased through the Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry. Tree planting season in Tennessee is December through March.

Five grants, at $500 each, are available for each of TWRA’s four regional Aquatic Habitat Protection projects (a total of $2,500 per region). The funds will be obligated as grants, so the grantee must have a nonprofit tax number. The projects are to be completed, the money spent, and a report submitted by June 30, 2022. In order to meet this deadline, TWRA will accept proposals through Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

Grant proposals should include the applicant organization’s name, tax ID number, address, phone, and name of a contact person authorized to enter into contractual agreement on behalf of the organization. The proposal should also include the name of the stream, county or counties involved, and the project area and description.

Contact Della Sawyers at (615) 781-6577 or by e-mail at Della.Sawyers@tn.gov with any questions. For additional information, interested persons may also contact a regional Aquatic Habitat Protection biologist at the TWRA offices below:

Region I Allen Pyburn 200 Lowell Thomas Drive Jackson, TN 38301 (731) 423-6541 Email: Allen.Pyburn@tn.gov Region 2 Mike Murdock 5102 Edmondson Pike Nashville, TN 37211 (615) 781-6581 Email: Mike.Murdock@tn.gov Region 3 Bobby Brown 464 Industrial Boulevard Crossville, TN 38555 (931) 484-9571 Email: Bobby.Brown@tn.gov Region 4 Rob Lindbom 3030 Wildlife Way Morristown, TN 37814 (423) 587-7037 Email: Dennis.Lindbom@tn.gov

