Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 4100 Block of Wheeler Road, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, November 5, 2021, in the 4100 Block of Wheeler Road, Southeast.

At approximately 9:20 am, the suspects approached the victim in their vehicle at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun, took property from the victim, and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle was later recovered.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###