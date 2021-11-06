Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Officer 11.6.21

Published: Nov 06, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Correctional Officer Juan Cruz of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office:

“Jennifer and I were saddened to learn of the death of another member of California’s law enforcement community. We send our sincere condolences to Officer Cruz’s family and friends and all the members of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at this difficult time.”

Officer Cruz, 52, passed away on Friday, November 5 from complications related to COVID-19.

Officer Cruz began his career with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office in August of 2012.

He is survived by his daughters, Diandra and Madison Cruz; sons, Ty Cruz and Bailey Nixon; and brother, David Cruz.

In honor of Officer Cruz, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

