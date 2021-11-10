Leading Realtor, Nancy Pelegrino, Vastly Expanding Business Efforts in 2022

Nancy Pellegrino

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Southern California realtor Nancy Pelegrino has inspiring goals for the year of 2022 in a post-pandemic market. In a time that has been challenging for everyone, Pelegrino still holds a positive outlook on the year ahead.

When asked what her thoughts are for the new year, she said “Never, Ever, be negative about the opportunities to be successful; but remember to do only what you really love! Focus, be positive, but remember to laugh every day and make sure that your clients know you can be trusted 100%.”

These are comforting and motivating words to hear in a time that is still marked by some uncertainty of the future. California real estate has been hectic in recent times, and potential buyers want to make sure they are with someone they can count on. Nancy Pelegrino will always give honest answers and help clients get what they want.

“I won’t waste your time.” Pelegrino states. The California real estate market is competitive, and although the market is cooling down it is still fast-paced. “You have to be ready to pull the trigger if you like the property and be a very strong buyer in multiple offers.”

In 2022, California’s median home prices are expected to increase 5.2% to $834,000. Housing affordability is also expected to drop by 3%, according to the California Association of Realtors. In addition, as the trend of remote working carries on, there will continue to be a shift in housing demand to more affordable locations.

This slight decline will be a sigh of relief to potential homebuyers. There will also be more homes available for sale, and therefore less competition when making an offer. However, it remains crucial to have a knowledgeable realtor to guide the process.

Nancy Pelegrino helps buy and sell estates, homes, condos, residential income, commercial property, any and every real estate need there may be. She provides service to buyers, sellers, and real estate investors ranging from Malibu to the South Bay, from Marina Del Rey to Los Feliz.

Buying or selling a home is one of the most exciting, but agreeably also one of the most stressful things in life. The realtor you choose can affect how smooth, or how difficult the process can be. Nancy Pelegrino is experienced, educated, and straightforward. “Tell me what you want, and I’ll help you get it.”

In the new year, Nancy Pelegrino is looking to take her positive attitude as well as her strong work ethic with her, into a market that is looking to hold a lot of opportunity.

Nancy Pelegrino is a former high school English and History teacher from Chicago. She relocated to California in the 1980s and began her real estate career, adopting the same straight-talking, clear-thinking principles she had learned as a teacher to her business. Nancy Pelegrino, a certified broker, is now one of the rising stars in the highly competitive Westside real estate market. She is well-versed in the real estate market and knows how to assist her customers in obtaining their goals. Nancy Pelegrino is straightforward, honest, and decisive. She is committed to her business and will not waste her client’s time. Her business is built around her clients. This means working days, nights, and weekends, and serving all types of properties in Southern California.

Call Nancy Pelegrino immediately if you want diligent, and successful real estate representation.

