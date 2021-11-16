Pursuing Excellence: Michael and Jeannette Kempkes’ Life with Pure Bloodline German Shepherds

Michael and Jeannette Kempkes, Owners of Kempkes Executive K9s

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pure bloodline German Shepherds have such skill, strength, beauty, and loyalty that Michael and Jeannette Kempkes have made the dogs their life’s passion and career.

Their goal for 2022 is educating how the dogs live as alert companions, ready to care for their families at a moment’s notice.

The couple blended their strengths to form a unique entrepreneurial service: Kempkes Executive K-9s and Wustenberger-Land, located in the Los Angeles County community of Agua Dulce, northeast of Los Angeles.

Michael and Jeannette select the finest dogs as personal protection dogs for international businesspeople, A-list Hollywood entertainers, and the families of executives who desire the loyalty and peace-of-mind that pure bloodline German Shepherds provide.

Michael’s leadership with Kempkes Executive K-9s began during his boyhood in Borken, Germany where he trained elite German Shepherds in the sport of Schutzhund at only nine years old.

All German Shepherds have outstanding abilities like using their 225 million scent receptors in their noses, making them keenly aware of danger. But Michael saw how pure bloodline German Shepherds excelled with qualities like temperament.

He later trained German Shepherds for high-level protection duties with law enforcement and government officials, in addition to earning an international reputation for training champion show dogs.

“When you have a dog with a good temperament, you can teach them anything,” he says.

But Michael also has a natural, intuitive approach giving him an ability to know what a dog is sensing. He’ll adjust techniques to ensure the dogs are never stressed. He turned challenges that other trainers faced into relationships with the dogs in his care.

“When other trainers give up on their dogs, that’s when I step in,” says Michael.

His sensitivity led to decades of success and lifetime recognition from the German SV—the Deutsche Schaferhunde.

Jeannette, owner of Wustenberger-Land, has bred pure bloodline German Shepherds of international stature. Her focus is on a dog’s structure, overall health, and responsiveness to the surrounding environment.

“I appreciate a dog’s work ethic, their aesthetic nature, and how they’re loyal and loving with their families.”

The Kempkes’ business model is highly personable. They ensure that each German Shepherd they select is properly acclimated with their families, a high-touch consultative approach that’s one-of-a-kind.

