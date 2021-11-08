Eliminate Batteries in IoT Devices Using CAP-XX Supercapacitors and PowerFilm Indoor Solar Energy Harvesting

Eliminate batteries in IoT devices using CAP-XX supercaps and PowerFilm indoor solar energy harvesting.

CAP-XX and PowerFilm host a webinar November 15 at 10am EST to demonstrate how to eliminate batteries completely, or reduce their size and cost, in IoT designs

CAP-XX Limited (LSE:CPX)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAP-XX Limited (LSE:CPX), the leading manufacturer of ultra-thin prismatic and high-power cylindrical supercapacitors, and PowerFilm, creator of custom solar energy harvesting solutions, announced they will host a joint webinar to show design engineers and IoT professionals how solar energy harvesting and supercapacitors can provide a range of power options for IoT devices. While batteries are a simple solution for electronic devices, they can be bulky, quick to drain depending on device functionality, and expensive to maintain and replace.

The free webinar will be on November 15 at 10am EST. Register for the webinar here.

Attendees will learn how to pair CAP-XX ultra-thin supercapacitors with PowerFilm solar energy harvesting to:

• Extend battery life, reduce battery size, or replace batteries altogether

• Expand device functionality by increasing the power budget

• Reduce system operating costs by extending battery life or eliminating them completely

• Increase recovery from unexpected power interruptions or usage spikes

Speakers are Jeff Colton, Executive Vice President of CAP-XX, and Sam Jones, R&D Engineer at PowerFilm.

“Supercaps are an excellent alternative to batteries in many electronic applications,” said Jeff Colton, EVP and GM at CAP-XX Americas. “Supercaps are extremely charge efficient, making micro energy harvesting technologies like PowerFilm solar very efficient. Supercaps also offer 10-plus years life, or 1,000,000 charge discharge cycles, and can operate effectively in -40 to 85° C environments.”

“We build solutions by choosing the photovoltaic technology that’s best for each customer’s needs, then adding any energy harvesting or charge controller circuitry required,” said Sam Jones, R&D Engineer at PowerFilm. “Adding supercapacitors to store and release energy in support of or instead of batteries allows designers to optimize the cost and efficiency of their IoT designs.”

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX (LSE:CPX) is a world leader in the design and manufacture of ultra-thin prismatic and compact cylindrical supercapacitors. Its prismatic supercapacitors are manufactured in Australia and Malaysia and its cylindrical supercapacitors are manufactured in China. The company’s strong intellectual property (IP) portfolio includes 21 patents worldwide. CAP-XX’s ultra-thin prismatic supercapacitors are ideal for space-constrained electronics applications where small energy storage device size and thickness are important. The unique feature of CAP-XX supercapacitors is their very high-power density and high-energy storage capacity in space-efficient thin prismatic and compact cylindrical packages. For more information about CAP-XX, visit https://www.cap-xx.com/ or email sales@cap-xx.com.

About PowerFilm

PowerFilm designs, manufactures and delivers custom solar energy harvesting solutions specific to each customer's use case and requirements. The company offers solutions across many IoT segments, including retail, agriculture, telematics and industrial automation. Solutions are built by choosing the PV technology that's best for the customer’s needs, then adding any energy harvesting or charge controller circuitry required. Visit https://www.powerfilmsolar.com/markets/iot/ to learn more.

