Atlas Biomed, British Most Advanced Gut Health Test, announces Black Friday deals
Microbiome testing can reveal lots about your gut health and predisposition. This Black Friday, Atlas Biomed is offering up to 50 percent off home testing kits.UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlas Biomed, one of the leading and most advanced gut health in the UK, launches the Black Friday deal early this year on the 19th of November. The Atlas Microbiome Test is an at-home gut health test delivered straight to the door. Developed by a team of renowned microbiome scientists, our cutting-edge technology interprets the DNA of the gut bacteria from a tiny stool sample. Each microbiome test provides 22 comprehensive reports on important health parameters linked to gut bacteria, including health risks, composition and diversity of bacteria, probiotics level, personalized food recommendations designed to boost the good bacteria in your gut, and a free 30-minute nutritionist consultation to help tackle health problems with sustainable diet and lifestyle solutions.
Trillions of bacteria have made the human gut their home, better known as the gut microbiome. When they’re well-cared for, they help our gut stay healthy and support immunity. When they’re not, they can contribute to inflammation, digestive upsets, brain fog, and even inflammatory diseases. The worst thing is that common medication, like antibiotics, can wipe out good gut bugs as much as the bad.
Black Friday Sale details
Initial price £199
Discount
1 kit 25% off at £149
2+ kits 50% off at £99
Anna Kachurets
Atlas Biomed
+44 7988 800873
email us here