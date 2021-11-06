Submit Release
News Search

There were 135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,205 in the last 365 days.

Southbound I-17 reopened early at Carefree Highway in north Phoenix

PHOENIX – The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 have been reopened ahead of schedule between State Route 74/Carefree Highway and Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix.

Crews working for the Arizona Department of Transportation completed scheduled work to apply an asphalt sealant along southbound I-17’s pavement early Saturday afternoon (at 12:45 p.m., Nov. 6). The freeway had been scheduled to be closed until 7 p.m. but crews were able to finish today’s work much sooner.

Drivers are advised that a closure of northbound I-17 between Happy Valley Road and Carefree Highway will start at 9 p.m. tonight (Saturday night) and is scheduled to be in place until 7 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 7). Crews again will be applying the asphalt treatment that helps extend the lifespan of the existing pavement.

DETOUR: Northbound I-17 traffic will be detoured west on Happy Valley Road, north on Lake Pleasant Parkway and east on State Route 74 to travel beyond the closure late tonight and on Sunday.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. ADOT also provides information and updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

You just read:

Southbound I-17 reopened early at Carefree Highway in north Phoenix

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.