Southbound I-17 reopened early at Carefree Highway in north Phoenix

PHOENIX – The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 have been reopened ahead of schedule between State Route 74/Carefree Highway and Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix.

Crews working for the Arizona Department of Transportation completed scheduled work to apply an asphalt sealant along southbound I-17’s pavement early Saturday afternoon (at 12:45 p.m., Nov. 6). The freeway had been scheduled to be closed until 7 p.m. but crews were able to finish today’s work much sooner.

Drivers are advised that a closure of northbound I-17 between Happy Valley Road and Carefree Highway will start at 9 p.m. tonight (Saturday night) and is scheduled to be in place until 7 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 7). Crews again will be applying the asphalt treatment that helps extend the lifespan of the existing pavement.

DETOUR: Northbound I-17 traffic will be detoured west on Happy Valley Road, north on Lake Pleasant Parkway and east on State Route 74 to travel beyond the closure late tonight and on Sunday.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. ADOT also provides information and updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.