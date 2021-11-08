5 Things You Should Know About Comparative Politics says Jakob Wissel
Jakob Wissel discussed 5 Things You Should Know About Comparative PoliticsOCALA, FL, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jakob Wissel says It’s easy to think that the world works, thinks, and lives the same way you do, everywhere. While humanity has some common ground, the environment in which we are shaped is different for everyone, and this includes our political environment. Thus, comparative politics. When you look at data empirically, it’s easy to find differences in political philosophies in different countries, regions, and cities. You can even find vastly different political ideologies in the same country.
Jakob Wissel suggests that there are five things you should know about comparative politics so that you can remain as objective as possible in your analysis of global political policy.
1. There’s no one way to look at politics. The way political science is dissected is as different as the kinds of psychology. Psychologists who study behavioral analysis may have very different approaches to human behavior than evolutionary psychologists. In the same vein, you can frame politics via a lens of positivism, interpretivism, behaviorism, realism, institutionalism, pluralism, and so forth.
2. The U.S. is called the New World for a reason. The U.S. has a very young political history compared to the rest of the world. Europe, Russia, China, and other parts of the globe have much longer histories and documented (or erased histories) of human behavior upon which to make political decisions.
3. Comparative politics covers such a huge array of topics, it can be challenging to discuss, since each component affects the other topics. When talking about politics, one must consider population density, historic events, socio-economic realities, climate, recent elections, current, and past political leaders, natural resources, international trade, corporate structure, lobbying, religion, culture, and diplomacy, just to name a few ideas.
4. Trending political topics don’t always define true politics in foreign countries. Gay marriage, abortion rites, gender identity, gun rights, freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, etc. might be considerations in the U.S., but other countries may be struggling with different social and political philosophies.
5. Poverty, access to education, access to clean water and food, and other basic human needs are still bound to political actions. No matter what political philosophy you espouse, meeting the basic needs of human beings should still be the crux of political discussion.
Jakob Wissel, law student, offers commentary on comparative politics, history, and economic trends. Utilizing empirical analysis of data, we can glean true facts about politics around the world to ease our discussion on heated topics.
