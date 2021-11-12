The resort complex honored as top “2021 MICE Segment Provider” from MBTA & Travel Managers and Meeting Planners Hotel

An impeccable convention center, catering services, cutting-edge technology, and beautiful facilities won the resort complex the prestigious national MBTA Award

We are grateful for the MBTA… they have awarded our luxurious resort, ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres, specifically honoring the attention we provide in the Groups and Conventions sector.”” — Oliver Reinhart, CEO of ATELIER de Hoteles

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Meres, the “All Suites Luxury Resort” operated by ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles, the Mexican hotel group recognized for its innovative concept of Handcrafted Hospitality®, announced that it has been named a winner in the category of “2021 MICE Segment Provider” based on the survey carried out by MBTA in collaboration with Travel Managers and Meeting Planners Hotel.

The MBTA is the first 100% Mexican association that unites companies and providers with travel and corporate event organizing administrations under one unique educational, networking, and business-oriented ecosystem.

“All of us here at ADH feel very content and we are grateful for the MBTA and the recognition that they have awarded our luxurious resort, ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres, specifically honoring the attention we provide in the Groups and Conventions sector. It must also be mentioned that the results of the surveys highlighted the functionality and comfort of the magnificent installations at the Convention Center of the resort, along with the food and beverage services offered, and the noteworthy quality attention received from our Arteleros. Once again, I would like to emphasize our innovative concept of Handcrafted Hospitality®, which is now seen as an example to follow within Mexico’s all-inclusive luxury hotel sector and this recognition is further proof of that,” stated Oliver Reinhart, CEO of ATELIER de Hoteles.

For the second consecutive year, this association serves to recognize travel managers, corporate meeting planners, companies specialized in travel management, and communications sources/providers within the travel and corporate events industry that have shown their productivity, creativity, and overall excellence in job performance, therefore enabling them to receive 2021 MBTA awards in various categories.

“2021 has been a year of many challenges for those who form part of the Travel and Corporate Events Industry. We are full of pride in knowing that ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres is ranked among those who make a difference. Particularly, this recognition speaks of the hard work and continuous commitment within the groups and conventions market,” proclaimed Vicente Madrigal, Commercial Director of ADH.

It must be mentioned that the Ballroom-“El Manglar” at the Convention Center in the luxurious resort, ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres, boasts a capacity that is capable of hosting up to 1,450 invitees and offers a total areal of 4,500 square meters (over 15,600 sq. ft.), six multifunctional salons, and an executive boardroom. In addition, the Foyer which is a little over 900 square meters can be utilized for different events, such as art expeditions and so much more. The characteristics that set this innovative enclosure apart from others include the height of the ceilings, the catering services, and the use of cutting-edge technology for the successful execution of any type of event or conference.

It is important to consider that the hotel complex, ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres, is now ranked as one of the most preferred places in all-inclusive luxury tourism on the national and international level. This is reflected in the nominations, awards, and certifications that are deserved and presented with frequency.

About Us:

ATELIER de Hoteles is an innovative and bold Mexican hotel group founded in 2015, inspired by a high-end focus on contemporary Mexican art as the central element and a driving force of the concepts that include strategy, passion, and commitment. ATELIER de Hoteles’ four brands, ATELIER, ESTUDIO, ÓLEO, and MET, offer relaxed luxury with the highest standards of service at their properties located in the Hotel Zone and Playa Mujeres, both in Cancun. Other beach and urban locations are currently on the way.