Throne NFT Venture Introduces 'THN' and Becomes a $90 Million Asset Overnight
Throne, a Singapore-based blockchain company focused on building an NFT ecosystem, has taken the digital art and collectibles world by storm.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The frenzy for NFTs is breaking new ground as Throne, a new NFT ecosystem for creators and collectors lists their native currency 'THN' on multiple cryptocurrency exchanges to become a $90 million asset overnight.
Throne is a joint venture between a collective of blockchain engineers and an accomplished team from the music and art world, brought together by the utilization of Ethereum. Founding shareholders include Gee Roberson, the former business manager of Kanye West and Drake, Nellee Hooper U2 and Madonna's producer, Chimere Cisse, a former communications executive at Burberry; Anthony Karter Blockchain Architect; and Adam Strauss, a former executive at Nike.
In recent months, NFTs have risen in popularity with artists and creators for their transformative role in ownership, commerce, and how creators connect directly with buyers, fans, and collectors. The Throne ecosystem is designed from the ground up to provide digital creators and new collectors with an optimized experience.
"It is exciting to see disruptive technology like NFTs transform our relationship to content and empower content creators like never before. NFTs will activate the worlds of finance and art and pop culture to embrace blockchain technology. I couldn't be more pleased to partner with Gee, Nellee, and Chimere on this much-needed solution for creators," commented Adam Strauss, Chief Strategy Officer.
After nearly a year in stealth mode, structuring partnerships, integrating blockchains, and collaborating with creators, Throne recently listed 'THN' on multiple crypto exchanges, mainly in Asia, and became a $90 million asset overnight.
"Throne is a token-powered ecosystem for NFTs, which is connected to Ethereum and offers a great advantage to creators who choose to transact in our native token, THN. It's humbling to see the community grow," said Anthony Karter, Blockchain Architect at Throne.
NFTs are currently taking the digital art and collectibles world by storm. If Andy Warhol had been born in the late 90s, he probably would have minted Campbell's Soup as an NFT. Amid the intensity around NFTs, digital artists see their lives change thanks to massive sales to a new crypto-audience. But we are only scratching the surface. Still, 99% of the population has not minted an NFT; it's just the beginning.
You can track THN on CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, and Coinbase
