ATELIER • ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres proudly takes home 3 prestigious titles in the 2021 Magellan Awards from Travel Weekly

ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres has been recognized and nominated in 4 categories for the 2021 Magellan Awards from Travel Weekly

Named “Gold Winner in Luxury (Five Star)-Standard Room Design,” “Gold Winner in Luxury (Five Star)-Spa Design” & “Silver Winner in Overall-Beach Resort Hotel”

At ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres, we feel beyond honored to have won three titles in the 2021 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards, better recognized as “The Oscars” of the tourism industry.” — Oliver Reinhart, CEO of ATELIER de Hoteles

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres, the “All Suites Luxury Resort”, operated by ATELIER de Hoteles, announced that their all-inclusive, proudly Mexican, innovative Handcrafted Hospitality® implementing, sophisticated, and charming luxurious hotel has been nominated under four categories for the 2021 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards.

Travel Weekly is a leading authority in the world´s travel and tourism communications sector. Their publications serve to praise and honor various aspects of the industry by sharing and analyzing the opinions and experiences of businesses and travelers alike. That being said the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards is a recognized program and its purpose is to award and congratulate the best of the best when it comes to tourism and travel.

“At ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres, we feel honored to be nominated under four categories for the 2021 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards, “The Oscars” of the tourism industry. ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres is renowned for its impeccable architectural and interior design, its privileged beachfront location, and its unparalleled sense of fine service. This explains why such prestigious recognition and praise comes from international institutional organizations and guests who have both witnessed the magical experiences offered through our impressive and innovative Handcrafted Hospitality®”, mentioned Oliver Reinhart, CEO of ATELIER de Hoteles.

ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres will be competing to win the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards under the following four categories, which will be evaluated and decided upon by an exclusive panel of the wisest leading authorities of the travel, hospitality, and tourism industries. The four categories are:

• Best Beach/Resort Hotel

• Best Standard Room Design

• Best Luxury Hotel/Resort

• Best Spa Design

The quality of service and the sustainably focused strategies of ATELIER de Hoteles have led to praise and admiration from the best in the travel and hospitality industries. Thus, the ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres resort proudly stands among the most recognized and admired resort facilities in the Mexican Caribbean and the world.

About us:

Atelier de Hoteles is a Mexican company founded in 2015, inspired by a high-end concept with contemporary Mexican art as the central element. The fundamental values of Atelier de Hotels include Productivity, Passion, Emotion, and Commitment. Atelier de Hoteles four brands, ATELIER, ESTUDIO, OLEO, and MET are the ambassadors of relaxed luxury and reach the highest standards in the four corners of excellence: Handcrafted Hospitality®, Surrounding Technology®, Addictive Service®, and Eco-social Awareness®, with luxury all-inclusive hotels in Cancun and Playa Mujeres, as well as other beach and urban locations that are currently on the way.