Matt Christopher Royalties, Inc., Bink Films and MiMO Studios, brings The Kid Who Only Hit Homers, to the small screen.
The Kid Who Only Hit Homers, by Matt Christopher, the best-selling kids’ sports author, most famous book that sold over 2 million copies is now a motion picture and streaming on AMAZON PRIME.
The long-awaited story of Sylvester Coddmeyer III and his magical encounter with a famous baseball legend, brings the Matt Christopher wholesome family story to life. The action packed film also has a surprise appearance of one of Major League Baseball best players of the modern era. Pete Alonso of the New York Mets, the Home Run Derby winner in 2019 and 2021, interacts with Sylvester in his journey. The Kid Who Only Hit Homers is the first book in a series of books about Sylvester's journey. Kids can also read, The Return of the Home Run Kid, The Home Run Kid Races On and the Comeback of the Home Run Kid. You can also look forward to hearing of Sylvester's story of how it all began.
Adults and kids alike are encouraged to go to Amazon Prime for the viewing of this coming-of-age film.
Matt Christopher, the most prolific children's sports author, was the oldest of nine children and was a talented athlete. He became interested in writing at the age of 14 and in 1940 had his first story published in a detective magazine. He began writing children's books in the mid 1950's with the publication of THE LUCKY BASEBALL BAT. (Little, Brown Children's Books) Christopher has penned over 130 children's book titles in all sports. He was awarded numerous honors from state organizations as well as the prestigious Milner Award in 1993. He is considered America's best selling children's sports book author.
Contact
Wayne Chesler, Producer BINK Films
Phone: (516) 804-5518
Email: binkfilms@gmail.com
Website: www.mattchristopher.com
Duane Christopher
Matt Christopher Royalties, Inc.
+1 803-366-6268
