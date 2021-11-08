Rotary Seals Market Size Likely To Reach Valuation of USD 6.48 Billion by 2028 – Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing opportunities in Asia Pacific, particularly in India and China is the major factor influencing market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Rotary Seals Market is expected to reach USD 6.48 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increasing demand of high quality, reliable and durable mechanical seals.

Mechanical seals are used for joining mechanisms or systems together to avoid leakages, or excluding contamination by dust and dirt. The efficiency of the seal depends on compression in the case of gaskets and adhesion in the case of sealants.

The use of superior quality raw material will be one of the key trends that will gain traction in the rotary seals market during the next few years. Mechanical seals manufactured in modern times are specifically designed to endure harsh environmental conditions and temperatures, owing to this kind of development in the seals market, there is demand for the use of superior quality raw materials, for example, high-grade steel alloys, which can endure high temperatures. These developments are compelling the manufacturers to produce superior quality raw materials.

The major benefits of using rotary seals is that it prevents the equipment to get contaminated and retains the lubricants used in the bearings. These seals are applicable to electric motors, automotive wheels, pumps, and gearboxes.

Key participants include Bal Seal Engineering, American High Performance Seals, Gallagher Seals, DingZing Advanced Materials, James Walker, Hubata Seals, M.Barnwell Services, Kofler-Dichtungen, Polymer Concepts Technologies, PERFORMANCE SEALING, Seal & Design, Rhondama, Swan Seals Aberdeen, Spareage Seals (now Max Spare), and Tesnila Bogadi, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The market is segmented on the basis of type into polyurethanes, thermoplastics, elastomers and others. Polyurethanes is forecasted to have the highest growth rate of 5.4% during the forecast period, due to its outstanding mechanical properties, light weight and rigidness.

• The market is segmented on the basis of product into mechanical seals, oil seals, V ring seals, IM seals, PTFE lip seals and others. Mechanical seals dominated the market in 2020, acquiring a market share of 25.0%, due to its high quality, durability and reliability.

• The market is segmented on the basis of component into rigid outer component and flexible inner lip. The outer rigid component can be metallic, such as steel, stainless steel and aluminum. The flexible inner lip may be spring loaded or spring less.

• The market is segmented on the basis of end users into oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemical, powers, electrical and electronics, industrial, marine and rail, automotive and others. Oil and gas segment is forecasted to have the highest annual growth of 6.1% during the forecast period along with dominating the segment throughout the period, due to the increasing trade of crude oil across countries.

• The market is segmented on the basis of geography by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA. APAC will witness a significant growth in its CAGR, of 5.0% during the forecast period, along with dominating the segment throughout the period, due to its contribution to the demand of oil and gas industry.

• The companies have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions and partnerships to hold on going trails and come up with new developments in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Rotary seals Market on the basis of type, product, component, end user, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Mechanical Seals

• Oil Seals

• IM Seals

• V- ring Seals

• PTFE Lip Seals

• Others

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Polyurethanes

• Thermoplastics

• Elastomers

• Others

Component Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Rigid outer component

o Metallic

o Non-metallic

• Flexible inner lip

o Spring loaded

o Spring less

End users Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Oil and Gas

• Chemicals and petrochemical

• Powers

• Electrical and Electronics

• Industrial

• Marine and rail

• Automotive

• Others

The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.

Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.

Regional Bifurcation of the Rotary Seals Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.

