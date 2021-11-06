Derby Barracks/ 1st & 2nd Deg. Agg. Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services
CASE#: 21A503824
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. A.Rice
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/06/2021 @ 0004 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on VT RT 243, North Troy, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic assault, 2nd Degree Aggravated
Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Jedd Willey
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/06/2021, at approximately 0004 hours, the Vermont
State Police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on VT RT 243
in the Town of North Troy, VT. Upon troopers arrival, and after a subsequent
investigation, Willey was taken into custody for the above offenses. Willey was
transported to the Vermont State Police - Derby Barracks where he was processed
and later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility, held without bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/8/21 @ 1 PM
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED