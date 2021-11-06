Derby Barracks/ 1st & 2nd Deg. Agg. Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services

CASE#: 21A503824

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. A.Rice

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11/06/2021 @ 0004 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on VT RT 243, North Troy, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic assault, 2nd Degree Aggravated

Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Jedd Willey

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/06/2021, at approximately 0004 hours, the Vermont

State Police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on VT RT 243

in the Town of North Troy, VT. Upon troopers arrival, and after a subsequent

investigation, Willey was taken into custody for the above offenses. Willey was

transported to the Vermont State Police - Derby Barracks where he was processed

and later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility, held without bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/8/21 @ 1 PM

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED