Vehicle Sought in a Robbery Offense: 1000 Block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Thursday, November 4, 2021, in the 1000 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 9:24 pm, three suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim while taking their property. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim did not sustain any injuries.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a black 2014 Lexus ES 250 sedan. It was last seen bearing a Maryland tag of 2DC5223.

The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.