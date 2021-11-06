Behnoode Foundation supports Iranian artists for expanding the art experiences of people
The talked-about foundation is spearheaded by Behnood Javaherpour, whose presence in the art world is highly respected and recognized.DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, November 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We live in a world where everyone runs after achieving their aspirations and desired success. But fortunately, there are a few people and organizations that run with the sole aim to benefit the world and create a powerful impact through their presence and their works. Talking about one such incredible organization and a non-profit is Behnoode Foundation, which has garnered phenomenal success with the kind of compassionate works it has been doing for art and underprivileged children. It stands as a unique organization that has gone above and beyond its missions and always has spellbound people with whatever they have chosen to take in their hands as a team.
Behnoode Foundation has emerged as a great platform for various Iranian artists, whom they proudly represent and support. The man behind Behnoode Foundation is a passionate art curator, researcher and collector named Behnood Javaherpour, who has also made his name as a fashion entrepreneur with his clothing brand "Behnoode". However, he has recently gained more headlines for the immense support he and his foundation have shown towards Iranian artists.
Several talented Iranian artists have been presented at the Behnoode Foundation, and some of the names include Slimen El-Kamel - Tunisia, Hossein Maher - Tehran, Iran, Mahmoud Obaidi - Iraq-Canada, Zartosht Rahim - Iran, Farshid Shafiey - Iran, and Parham Ghalmadar, ReZa lavasani, NEGAR ORANG, Mehdi Dandi, Niara Useinova - Russia
Behnoode Foundation is all about focusing on the emerging as well as the established artists. They also emphasize ensuring each art piece gets sold through fashion collaborations and art fairs to various art enthusiasts and connoisseurs all across the world. Behnoode Foundation is completely dedicated to contemporary, modern and fine art and, as a non-profit, also excels for its work to provide an educational platform for children in Nepal, Africa and Iran by building schools and helping the underprivileged ones.
They are a one-of-a-kind organization committed to expanding people's art experiences by developing an art community where artists can display their work and inspire many others vying to make their mark as successful artists. Behnoode Foundation takes pride in supporting Iranian artists and wants to keep being by their side to let the world know what they are worthy of.
