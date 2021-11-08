Minneapolis-based strategy and insights firm tops B Corp’s Best For The World 2021
Imagine Deliver is the only consulting firm in America to be ranked in B Labs' annual Community list
MINNEAPOLIS, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minneapolis-based strategy and insights firm, Imagine Deliver, has been ranked among the top B Corporations in the world. For 6 years now, the firm has produced insights and strategies that help complex systems and large companies reinvent products and services to better meet the needs of all users. Imagine Deliver specifically centers the lived experience of intersectional users who have been pushed to the margins and believes that the best systems, services, and products are designed by the same people who use them.
— Kate Downing Khaled, CEO, Imagine Deliver
B Labs’ yearly ‘Best for the World’ honorees are rated in five categories: community, customers, environment, governance, and workers. Finalists are then selected for their maximum impact category and top 5% scoring.
This year, Imagine Deliver is the only consulting firm in the US that was selected within ‘Community,’ which is the most central category in B Corp certification. Community ranked B Corps are top performers in their contribution to the economic and social well-being of the communities within which they operate.
Founder and CEO Kate Downing Khaled is both honored and amazed. “Honestly, B Corps are a stunning and humbling cohort to be part of. They are mission driven to the core while at the same time being excellent businesses, intrinsically. They show that you can create values-driven business and simultaneously experience incredible growth and success.”
B Corps are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. The B Corp community works toward reduced inequality, lower levels of poverty, a healthier environment, stronger communities, and the creation of more high quality jobs with dignity and purpose. B Corps use profits and growth as a means to a greater end: positive impact for their employees, communities, and the environment.
To learn more about how Imagine Deliver centers users who have been pushed to the margins to create systems that work better for everyone, contact Rose Martin at (612) 567-6790.
About Imagine Deliver:
A consulting firm for the New Majority, Imagine Deliver helps clients activate insights and strategies that benefit everyone. Leveraging User As Designer, their proprietary community-centered design methodology, Imagine Deliver produces insights and strategies that build toward justice, wellness and prosperity. Imagine Deliver knows that the best systems, services, and products are designed by the same people who use them. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, it is a women-led and Muslim-owned consulting agency. For more information about Imagine Deliver, please visit imaginedeliver.com.
Rose Martin
Imagine Deliver
+1 612-567-6790
rose@imaginedeliver.com
How Imagine Deliver turns users into designers