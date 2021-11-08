Submit Release
News Search

There were 479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,429 in the last 365 days.

Minneapolis-based strategy and insights firm tops B Corp’s Best For The World 2021

Imagine Deliver Founder & CEO, Kate Downing Khaled

Kate Downing Khaled is the Founder & CEO of Imagine Deliver, the only strategy & insights firm in the US to be ranked in the 2021 B Corp Best for the World: Community ranking.

Imagine Deliver is the only consulting firm in America to be ranked in B Labs' annual Community list

Honestly, B Corps are a stunning and humbling cohort to be part of. They are mission driven to the core while at the same time being excellent businesses, intrinsically.”
— Kate Downing Khaled, CEO, Imagine Deliver
MINNEAPOLIS, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minneapolis-based strategy and insights firm, Imagine Deliver, has been ranked among the top B Corporations in the world. For 6 years now, the firm has produced insights and strategies that help complex systems and large companies reinvent products and services to better meet the needs of all users. Imagine Deliver specifically centers the lived experience of intersectional users who have been pushed to the margins and believes that the best systems, services, and products are designed by the same people who use them.

B Labs’ yearly ‘Best for the World’ honorees are rated in five categories: community, customers, environment, governance, and workers. Finalists are then selected for their maximum impact category and top 5% scoring.

This year, Imagine Deliver is the only consulting firm in the US that was selected within ‘Community,’ which is the most central category in B Corp certification. Community ranked B Corps are top performers in their contribution to the economic and social well-being of the communities within which they operate.

Founder and CEO Kate Downing Khaled is both honored and amazed. “Honestly, B Corps are a stunning and humbling cohort to be part of. They are mission driven to the core while at the same time being excellent businesses, intrinsically. They show that you can create values-driven business and simultaneously experience incredible growth and success.”

B Corps are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. The B Corp community works toward reduced inequality, lower levels of poverty, a healthier environment, stronger communities, and the creation of more high quality jobs with dignity and purpose. B Corps use profits and growth as a means to a greater end: positive impact for their employees, communities, and the environment.

To learn more about how Imagine Deliver centers users who have been pushed to the margins to create systems that work better for everyone, contact Rose Martin at (612) 567-6790.

#######

About Imagine Deliver:
A consulting firm for the New Majority, Imagine Deliver helps clients activate insights and strategies that benefit everyone. Leveraging User As Designer, their proprietary community-centered design methodology, Imagine Deliver produces insights and strategies that build toward justice, wellness and prosperity. Imagine Deliver knows that the best systems, services, and products are designed by the same people who use them. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, it is a women-led and Muslim-owned consulting agency. For more information about Imagine Deliver, please visit imaginedeliver.com.

Rose Martin
Imagine Deliver
+1 612-567-6790
rose@imaginedeliver.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

How Imagine Deliver turns users into designers

You just read:

Minneapolis-based strategy and insights firm tops B Corp’s Best For The World 2021

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.