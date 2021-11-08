Virus Geeks BioHealth Startup Raises $5 Million Round at $300 Million Valuation
One of Bay Area's preferred Covid-19 testing startup raises $5 Million seed funding to continue it's growth, enabling more people to be tested for Covid-19.BAY AREA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virus Geeks, a data-driven BioHealth Tech company raised a $5 Million seed investment at a $300 Million valuation from Curzon Investment. The company is changing the way molecular diagnostic testing is performed.
Virus Geeks will use the funding to provide more communities across California and the United States with greater access to reliable and regular COVID-19 testing. The California-based company plans to strengthen and expand strategic healthcare and biotechnology partnerships for end-to-end COVID-19 management programs for private enterprises, Government agencies, schools, and more.
“Virus Geeks has been at the forefront of helping California navigate and protect its residents during this pandemic. In 2021, we conducted over 200,000 no-cost COVID-19 tests for all types of enterprises, schools, and populations. This includes the on-site testing for rural and at-risk, vulnerable demographics who may not have easy access to health services,” Frank Lee, founder and CEO of Virus Geeks stated. He added, “The company is looking to expand operations and hire skilled talent with a goal of 250 employees by the end of 2022.”
“Virus Geeks has made tremendous progress in revolutionizing how laboratory testing is performed. We invested in them because their unique, end-to-end Laboratory Management Solution allows organizations to rapidly scale Molecular Diagnostic Testing when needed,” said Kevin Wibowo of Curzon Investments. “This type of innovation will play a key role in how we future-proof and deliver health resources to the frontlines and protect our borders during the next outbreak, pandemic, biothreat, or disaster.”
Virus Geeks offers health-centric initiatives that improve the quality of life for communities across the United States. The company’s data-driven, robust laboratory management platform helps deliver molecular diagnostic testing to a larger population faster. Organizations can leverage Virus Geeks for efficient and secure diagnostic testing data management at scale.
