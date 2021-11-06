Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight after the House passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and took action to advance the Build Back Better Act:

“This evening, the House passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act with bipartisan support. This bill will make the largest infusion of funding for America’s infrastructure in our nation’s history. It is now on its way to President Biden to be signed into law, allowing $1.2 trillion worth of investments to begin flowing to states and communities across our country that will rebuild, upgrade, and expand roads, bridges, highways, and other critical infrastructure, which will create millions of jobs and expand economic opportunity. It will vastly expand access to high-speed internet in underserved areas, including rural and inner-city communities. Moreover, it will promote the more rapid adoption of clean-energy technologies and improve our resilience against climate change. “The House also took a major step toward enacting the Build Back Better Act. I am confident that the House will advance this transformational legislation soon and make fully paid-for, generational investments in children, families, communities, and addressing the climate crisis. “United in our common commitment to govern For the People, Democrats are delivering on our promises with bold actions to create good jobs and make opportunities more accessible and equitable. Now that we have enacted long-overdue investments in our nation’s physical infrastructure, we will work tirelessly to complete our work to enact the rest of the Build Back Better agenda to make sure working families can achieve real economic security. I look forward to continuing to work closely with my colleagues to see this process through to a successful conclusion in the coming days.”