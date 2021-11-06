Submit Release
Arrests Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 3900 Block of Dix Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce arrests have been made in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Thursday, November 4, 2021, in the 3900 block of Dix Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 3:35 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects snatched property from the victim. The suspects then fled the scene.

 

On Friday, November 5, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, and a 14 year old juvenile male, both of Southeast, DC, and a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

 

