Fighting COVID In The Philippines: A 300-Bed Facility Made Possible By Iglesia Ni Cristo's Aid
Iglesia Ni Cristo Lends The World's Largest Indoor Arena To Fight COVID-19TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID-19 is still claiming lives around the world. Many relief organizations are working hard to help people suffering from the virus to get the testing and treatment that they need to get well. Iglesia Ni Crista is doing its part to help people and governments alike fight the deadly virus. In the Philippines, the Church is working hard to help support government initiatives to control the virus.
The Philippine Government and Iglesia Ni Cristo: Fighting COVID-19 Together
The Philippine government's COVID-19 fighting program, We Heal As One, is working to provide citizens with the relief and resources that they need to make it through this difficult time. Iglesia Ni Cristo has partnered with the Philippine government to support the relief effort.
The Church has offered The Philippine Arena — the world's largest indoor arena — to provide medical care to citizens in need. The Church set up three large tents containing 300 beds, providing space for medical professionals to give care to those affected by the virus.
In addition to providing space for medical care, Iglesia Ni Cristo also provided air conditioning, internet services, and meals to both care providers and patients. People who received treatment were able to stay in the facility during testing, quarantine, and recovery. For many citizens, this offered a safe space in which to heal without infecting family and other loved ones.
Iglesia Ni Cristo's Commitment To Service
Members of Iglesia Ni Cristo are deeply committed to acts of service around the world. The Church prides itself on members viewing themselves as global citizens, dedicated to helping those in need, no matter what their religion. In addition to COVID-19 relief efforts in the Philippines, the Church has also provided recent aid to citizens of South Africa and the United States. Aid efforts have ranged from creating a new hospital to developing sustainable eco-farming facilities.
The Church's Rich Filipino History
Iglesia Ni Cristo got its start in the Philippines in 1914 when founder Felix Y. Manalo felt called to share his message with followers. Manalo passed away in 1963, and by that point, the Church had more than 1,250 small chapels and 35 cathedrals scattered around the globe. Today, there are more than 7,000 Iglesia Ni Cristo congregations spread across 160 countries.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here