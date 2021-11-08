Eduardo V. Manalo Day Declared In New Jersey Following Iglesia Ni Cristo Humanitarian Aid
Day Of Honor Declared For Iglesia Ni Cristo Executive Minister Eduardo V. ManaloTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, James Davis, the mayor of Bayonne, New Jersey recognized relief efforts made by Iglesia Ni Cristo to help state residents in need. The mayor thanked the Jersey City Bayonne congregation of Iglesia Ni Cristo for their dedication to Humanitarian Aid projects throughout the area. Saturday, October 31, 2020, was declared as Eduardo V. Manalo Day, celebrating the Church's Executive Minister. The day is also Brother Manalo's birthday.
The Manalo Legacy
As mentioned by Mayor Davis as he thanked Iglesia Ni Cristo for humanitarian aid, members of the church are dedicated to serving the world. The Felix Y. Manalo Foundation encourages members of the Church to view others in the world as brothers and sisters, regardless of their religious affiliation. Over the years, the Church has helped everyone from people in crisis due to environmental disasters to indigenous people facing poverty.
Iglesia Ni Cristo's New Jersey Relief Efforts
Members of Iglesia Ni Cristo held an Aid to Humanity event in Bayonne, distributing goodwill bags to city residents. Members reported that they were proud to share their beliefs by giving hope to those in need around the world.
In Milford, New Jersey, members of the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation worked to conduct outreach with veterans. A representative for the V.F.W. Post 4290 stated that the world needs more of what Iglesia Ni Cristo is doing.
In today's challenging political climate, it can be hard for people to come together and find common ground. Iglesia Ni Cristo is focused on spreading the message of Christ's love to people around the world, while also providing tangible help to those who need it most. Many officials throughout New Jersey expressed their gratitude for Iglesia Ni Cristo's aid program, praising them for helping those in need.
The Church's Relief Efforts Around The World
Iglesia Ni Cristo is committed to helping people around the world, no matter their location or their religious beliefs. The Church has provided COVID-19 relief efforts, providing areas in need with facilities and beds to support testing, treatment, and recovery efforts. The Church has also worked with agricultural areas to develop eco-farming initiatives, creating sustainable farming practices that help both the environment and local communities. Members work to share their message of hope and faith with the people they're able to serve during humanitarian efforts.
