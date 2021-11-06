MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

October 25, 2021 to Monday November 1, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, October 25, 2021, through Monday, November 1, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 48 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3200 block of 28th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-156-433

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun and a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Andre Maurice Green, of Southeast, D.C., and 21-year-old Chester Edwards Crews, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-156-459

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

A Glock 36 .45 caliber handgun and a Zastaza Arms PAP M92PV 7.62 caliber rifle (both pictured below) were recovered in the 200 block of 35th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 45-year-old Roy Tatum, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., and 57-year-old Kirkland Lee Bartley, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-156-612

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-156-619

A Taurus Curve .380 caliber handgun and a Canik TP9 Elite 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3600 block of Warder Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Jamie Pineyro Ramirez, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CNN: 21-156-921

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. CCN: 21-156-946

A Springfield Armory XDS .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of 10th Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-156-983

A Ruger SR9C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 6100 block of Banks Place, Northeast. CCN: 21-157-010

A Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Kevin Martin, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-157-135

Thursday, October 28, 2021

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of F Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-157-138

A Butler Associates Derringer .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-157-236

A Heckler & Koch HK-4 BB gun was recovered in the 900 block of Kearny Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-157-278

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Reynold Payne, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-157-534

A Beretta 92F 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 400 block of W Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Antonio Wendell Benjamin, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-157-552

A Luger handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Ayers Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-157-566

A black powder handgun was recovered in the 5100 block of 13th Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-157-613

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of 5th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 21-157-724

A SCCY Industries 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Travis Blocker, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-157-753

Friday, October 29, 2021

A Savage Arms 4871 .22 caliber shotgun, a Winchester 37 12 gauge shotgun, and a Savage Arms 311 12 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-157-936

An A. Stoeger 12 gauge shotgun, Plainfield Machine 30M rifle, a Springfield Armory 30M1 assault rifle, a Universal Firearms IJ-22 .177 air rifle BB gun, and a Savage arms 311 12 gauge shotgun were recovered in the Unit block of Hamilton Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-158-066

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Delonta Gregory Jackson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Contempt – Condition of Release Violation, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-158-089

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and an FNH FN45 .45 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 2300 block of 15th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Jerred Denard Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-158-208

Saturday, October 30, 2021

A Taurus Millennium PT140 G2C .40 caliber handgun and a Sig Sauer P290S .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Isaiah Zechariah Cade, of Laurel, MD, and 28-year-old Tavonne Harrington, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Resisting Arrest, and Fleeing. CCN: 21-158-586

A Ruger SP101 9mm caliber revolver was recovered in the 3600 block of Saint Mary’s Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 65-year-old Arthur Benjamin Katcher, of Northeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Civil Protection Order Violation. CCN: 21-158-601

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3600 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Robert Patrick Smith, of Seat Pleasant, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 21-158-646

A Taurus PT111 G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Capital Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Harold Maurice Foreman, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-158-692

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of 35th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Kaylon Marcell Oliver, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-158-712

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Gainesville Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-158-746

Sunday, October 31, 2021

Two Glock GUW019 .177 caliber BB guns were recovered in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Xavier A. Anderson, of Fort Washington, MD, 24-year-old James Pinkney, of Oxon Hill, MD, 24-year-old Renando Lloyd Corbin, of Southeast, D.C., and 22-year-old Luvor Truesdale, of Southwest, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun and No Permit. CCN: 21-158-905

A Sig Sauer P938 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Azjah Monai Tull, of Philadelphia, PA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 21-158-938

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3400 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 21-159-174

Monday, November 1, 2021

A Ruger Security 9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-159-732

A Winchester 1200 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Clay Place, Northeast. CCN: 21-159-733

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Amir Mahan, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-159-750

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Quincy Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-159-802

A Springfield Armory XD9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Gregg Kaliffee Taylor, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags. CCN: 21-159-912

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information October be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

###