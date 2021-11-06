Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 3700 Block of 9th Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit have announced an arrest has been made in an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

At approximately 8:37 pm, the suspect knocked on the door of a residence at the listed location. The victim answered the door. The suspect began assaulting the victim with the intent to engage in a sexual act. The suspect then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, November 4, 2021, 29 year-old Ian Michael Rigney, of Suitland, Maryland, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse.

