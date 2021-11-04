Submit Release
The shadow docket . . . of California’s Supreme Court, part 2

We’ve written about how the state court years ago attached short statements to Court of Appeal opinions it was declining to review.  The statements sometimes made law, including at least once disapproving an earlier appellate decision. Much more recent instances of shadow docket decisions have come in responses to Ninth Circuit requests under rule 8.548 for answers to specific questions of California law.

