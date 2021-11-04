We’ve written about how the state court years ago attached short statements to Court of Appeal opinions it was declining to review. The statements sometimes made law, including at least once disapproving an earlier appellate decision. Much more recent instances of shadow docket decisions have come in responses to Ninth Circuit requests under rule 8.548 for answers to specific questions of California law.
You just read:
The shadow docket . . . of California’s Supreme Court, part 2
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.