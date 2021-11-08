Michael-John Toste Remembers Historic 9/11 Tribute, with His Revolutionary New eBook Filmed in Outer Space

Michael-John Toste's new book remembers the one year 9/11 anniversary tribute he produced honoring the Pentagon Families in an unforgettable patriotic event.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael-John Toste produced the official 9/11 tribute to honor Pentagon families and first responders in Washington DC one-year after the event in 2002. Now, he remembers the event in an upcoming chapter of his new book The Prophetic Matrix: Unlock the Secret Code to Your Destiny.

Michael-John Toste was the producer of the historic 9/11 tribute, held on the first anniversary of the tragic event in Washington DC. Presented in homage to the Pentagon families and first responders, the tribute included appearances by notable celebrities, such as Muhammad Ali, along with performances by rock band Nelson, Roberta Flack, and Randy Travis and Gospel Singer Ron Kenoli. In addition, the historic tribute also included an appearance from seventeen Olympic medal winners, including the highly decorated 2002 Winter Olympics team. The first segment of the professionally organized event also included an elaborate dinner catered and served to close to 2,000 guests. Michael-John Toste titled the momentous event, “Washington DC Honors America’s Heroes of Freedom.”

The well-orchestrated event was a beautiful tribute that allowed the families and first responders of the 9/11 attacks an opportunity to come together and heal, while also celebrating the lives of their loved ones.

The patriotic event was one of the most challenging – yet fulfilling – of Michael-John Toste’s life. The aim was to provide a successful tribute for the families and first responders of the September 11th attacks, specifically the attack on the Pentagon. Notably, the event was endorsed by the Mayor of Washington DC as the official 9/11 tribute for the Pentagon families, and the international press were offered limited VIP tickets to attend.

The event’s producer, Michael-John Toste, has now decided to share the details behind the historical and emotional tribute in light of the recent 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. In his forthcoming book, ‘The Prophetic Matrix: Unlock the Secret Code to your Destiny.’ Toste has dedicated a chapter to share his personal experience of the compelling story of this unforgettable event.

The Prophetic Matrix: Unlock the Secret Code to your Destiny’ is the new book written by Michael-John Toste, digitally transmitted and then filmed in space, and is now available on earth at Amazon, Barnes And Noble and Target.

