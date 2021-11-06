Strike a Pose with Lally Amante

Exclusive Interview with Lally Amante Actress. Content Creator. Brand Ambassador.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Story of a Modern Filipina in the Big Apple

Asian representation in Hollywood is now evident. More and more artists and actors are now making a big splash from feature film to primetime television. There is one individual who stands out from the rest, who is Lally Amante, a modern Filipina. We came across with this phenomenal talent in the middle of a pandemic in the Heart of the Big Apple, NYC.

"Lally Amante exudes passion, enthusiasm, charisma, and creativity. Our collaboration has been one of the highlights of my long career and I look forward to our continued working relationship moving forward." - MARK EZOVSKI - Director DISPORYA

WHO IS LALLY AMANTE AS A PERSON?

Lally Amante is very fun and caring with her family and friends. She is very passionate about everything that she does from playing beach volleyball, content creating, modeling, acting, and writing avant-garde films. She may not be rich but she is very generous in lending her time and ears to her friends. She loves listening to different stories of people.

SHARE WITH US YOUR EXPERIENCE FILMING DISPORYA.

Filming DISPORYA was not easy, it’s a low-budget avant-garde film shot during the pandemic, so we had to minimize the number of people working on the film from crews to actors in our own bubble to adhere to the covid-19 safety protocols and guidelines filming in New York City. I am the writer, protagonist of the film, and one of the producers. Pitched the narrative of the film to four different film directors and two said yes. Picked MARK EZOVSKI, an American Film Director based in New York City. We have the same passion and same thinking on how we wanted to present DISPORYA to the world and the International Film Festival Circuit. Thank you Mark Ezovski for accepting the product and exploring KAREN’S WORLD. Karen was my character’s name in DISPORYA. IT WAS NOT EASY BUT IT WAS FUN and learned a lot of things from it especially from Mark, Heather Cole, and AJ Hierro.

HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR YOUR CHARACTER?

When writing the film, wrote it specifically for me to portray Karen, because the story is a combination of different experiences of people who are close to my heart. So when writing it, there was no other actor was thinking to portray it, but me. As for preparations, me and mark, had a lot of meetings, as in a lot of brainstorming before we set dates of shooting. Had to several rehearsals with AJ HIERRO who plays the role of JAMES. Two weeks before the shoot date, spent time in Malibu with my friend for 10 days to meditate, be introverted, empty my mind, and be Karen. Had to disconnect with friends so there’s no distractions. the film was shot in the middle of the pandemic, gained 15 lbs which was ok, but before shooting the last scene, had to lose 15 lbs so the gown creation of Filipino American Fashion designer BOOGIE MUSNI RIVERA will fit on me. Karen in that scene had to be a beautiful and beauty queen body. You guys should check that out! haha

WHAT ARE WE LOOKING FORWARD TO WATCHING YOUR YOUTUBE VLOG LIVE WITH LALLY?

In my vlog is about FASHION, TRAVEL, BEAUTY, AND WELLNESS. You guys should check out my last content.

Here's the link

https://youtu.be/v1HbHmpBqQk

https://youtu.be/bIq1pXile5s

https://youtu.be/qttSkMZeWhY



YOU HAVE WORKED WITH AMAZING PHOTOGRAPHERS

Super love working with the famous photographer and owner of THE PENTHOUSE, a ROOFTOP IN MANHATTAN 3500 SQ. FT, MULTI-LEVEL 360 DEGREE with MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR VIEW, yes have to mention those because always amazed how mesmerizing his studio is and how genius he is and always brings the beauty in me with his work!

FROM PAUL COLLITON – “ It was such a pleasure to work with Lally Amante! She is such a professional and thinks of every detail for our shoot together. Because of her preparation, talent, and beauty, our images are always the best !”



UPCOMING PROJECTS

- she is currently writing for one avant-garde film and one feature film.

- Currently enrolled with ANTHONY ROBERT GRASSO ACTING STUDIO in NEW YORK CITY.

- Auditions here and there for tv-shows

- Just finished a one-day shoot with a big production company for a revival of one of the best shows on television in America. Signed an NDA, so cannot discuss it yet. Watch out for it!

LIFE LESSON DURING THE PANDEMIC

- That GOD hears prayers.

- That health is wealth.

- That during the pandemic everyone became equal, that covid does not exempt the social status.

- That we have to protect our mental health.

- That we are not alone and can use our downtime during lockdown to explore and enhance our hidden talents, that was when the LIVE WITH LALLY vlog was born.

Visit Lally Amante's Official Website

http://www.lallyamante.com